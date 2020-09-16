News
Radio Host Fired After Basically Calling Reporter Maria Taylor’s Outfit Porn Attire / See Photo
*Chicago radio station 670 The Score fired on-air host Dan McNeil after he criticized the outfit of ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor.
News of Taylor’s, 33, debut on Monday Night Football was making the rounds on social media when McNeil posted a screenshot of her and referenced the adult film industry: “NFL sideline reporter or host for the AVN annual awards presentation?,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet (pictured below).
Taylor responded directly to McNeil’s comment, writing “Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me…please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I’ll be hosting tomorrow night,” she tweeted.
READ MORE: Jemele Hill and Cari Champion Make History for Black Women on Late-Night Television
Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me…please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I’ll be hosting tomorrow night. Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in! @670TheScore @DannyMac670 https://t.co/bN0H582isU
— Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) September 15, 2020
Adding, “Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in!”
Entercom, the parent company of the radio station, issued a statement on Tuesday announcing McNeil’s departure, calling his tweet “degrading and humiliating.” The company also apologized to “all who were offended by Dan’s words, especially Maria.”
McNeil was out of a job less than 24 hours after the tweet.
“For each one of us our words have power,” Rachel Williamson, regional president for Entercom, told Deadspin in a statement.
“For our brands and on-air personalities that is amplified and brings increased responsibility how we choose to use our voices. (Monday) night’s tweet, and its degrading and humiliating tone to a fellow female broadcaster, was unacceptable.
“We have the best teams in Chicago, and we must continue to hold ourselves to high expectations to continue to be leaders in our organization, our industry and our community. We apologize to all who were offended by Dan’s words, especially Maria.”
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Says Parents Have Duty to Teach Kids to Be ‘Anti-Racist’
*Tia Mowry-Hardrict says parents should be teaching their children about “different cultures” starting “at a young age.”
On Tuesday’s premiere episode of the Dear Media podcast Being Bümo, the mother of two opens up to host Chriselle Lim about the responsibility that parents have to talk to their children about being anti-racist.
“It starts at home,” she said. “What people have to understand is this behavior is learned, so it’s about communication. It’s about bringing awareness. It’s about sharing stories. It’s about teaching your child about different cultures, at home, at a young age.”
The actress added, “I think what’s important, and how you can be anti-racist, is not running away from the problem and saying, ‘Oh, gosh, you know what? This is a little much. I’m not even gonna talk to my child about this.’ No, I think we all should have this conversation,” she adds.
READ MORE: Tia Mowry Recalls Discrimination She Faced as Teen Star: ‘I Wish I Would Have Spoken Up’
Can you believe my Cree only has one year left until DOUBLE DIGITS? https://t.co/KI82waseFR @TiaMowryQuickFix #CreesBirthday #TiaMowrysQuickFix pic.twitter.com/JHOpWhnR3E
— Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) September 11, 2020
She went on to encourage parents to embrace “communicating and talking to your child and knowing that you have that responsibility — it’s your responsibility — instead of putting that responsibility on other people. So not waiting for someone else to have that conversation with your child.”
View this post on Instagram
🔈 SOUND ON 🔈 You guys!!! The first episode of @beingbumo (yes, also launched a new IG for it too!) just dropped and omg I was almost in tears when speaking with the one & only @tiamowry ! I met her a few months back ( we were speaking on a panel together) and I instantly knew we had to be friends! Her light, positivity, & grace is just contagious. Her positivity is what we need in a time like this! With that said I knew I had to have her as my first guest on my podcast! Tia opens up and shares with me her personal struggles these past few months and the emotional rollercoaster she has been on during these times. She also talks about dealing with working mom guilt, managing screen time in her household, and how we can raise truly inclusive anti-racist kids. 🙌 This episode will leave you feeling truly inspired & hopeful. Listen and subscribe!! Let me know what you thought of the first episode!!! LINK IN BIO #BeingBümo ❤️ @bumoparent @dearmediastudio
Mowry-Hardrict says she is reading books to her children – daughter Cairo Tiahna, 2, and son Cree Taylor, 9, about “pivotal people that had a huge impact within the movement,” such as Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr.
“You can even do it through clothes — expressing yourself through fashion,” Mowry-Hardrict shares. “Getting them dressed, you’re having a conversation about it.”
“The other thing is through television, especially during this time,” she continues. “I was just having my children watch a whole bunch of [things] that starred a lot of African American actors, and one of them is [The] Wiz. You had Michael Jackson, Diana Ross. It was just such a great story. And my son … he loved it, [and] it’s important.”
How Gregory Cheadle’s Life Spiraled After Trump Called Him ‘My African American’ (Watch)
*Life for Gregory Cheadle has been hell ever since President Trump pointed at him at a 2016 rally and said, “Look at my African American over here! Look at him!”
Appearing Tuesday on “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon,” Cheadle described how being singled out by Trump at the June 3rd rally in Redding led to angry voicemails from family and friends, his Facebook page filled with people calling him an Uncle Tom and the N-word, folks threatening physical harm, and his girlfriend calling it quits because she didn’t want to be associated with him.
Cheadle said he went into hiding over fears for his personal safety and left the Republican Party due to Trump’s racism. He’s now an Independent and leaning toward the Democratic ticket because he likes vp candidate Sen. Kamala Harris. But as of now, he’s still undecided about which ticket will get his vote in November.
Watch his interview with Don Lemon below:
‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Sarah Worried Michael Won’t Show Up for Baby’s Birthday [WATCH]
*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all new epsiode that finds Sarah worried her baby daddy Michael won’t show up to her daughter Rayne’s birthday party.
Watch the moment via our exclusive clip above.
The stars of “Life After Lockup” are serving a fresh new take on fast-paced and heart-wrenching storytelling this season, with a special event that features a mix of unseen footage and self-shot stories captured during quarantine using cell phones, Go Pros, video diaries, and interviews recorded on Skype, according to the press release.
At the end of the last season, Sarah took a pregnancy test after she spent the night with Michael– an event that he continues to deny. Michael says he will be there for Baby Rayne’s first birthday party, and Sarah is planning a BIG surprise. Will these two toxic exes finally put their passionate feud to bed or is this the start of a whole new relationship?
Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Lacey takes a major step for her family’s future. Michael has a shocking confession about Maria, and Sarah melts down. Tony begs for forgiveness. Brittany makes a shocking discovery about her Mom. Lamar puts Tennison in a sticky situation.
READ MORE:‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Sarah Has A New Love Interest’ [WATCH]
The returning couples include:
Andrea & Lamar
After a family vote, Andrea and the kids finally made the move to Los Angeles with Lamar. Andrea will now have to accept the family decision and start her life in a city she doesn’t like. Lamar plans to take Tennison under his wing and teach him how to navigate the streets – and Andrea is determined to have Priscilla baptized in the Mormon faith—will they be seduced by the allure or will Mormon values win?
Marcelino & Brittany
Marcelino and Brittany are cramped in a small home with three young children– including a new baby. With tensions beginning to rise, Brittany has invited her mother back into her life after years of addiction sadly kept them apart. Now that she’s back in the picture and Brittany begins to rely on her, will her mother finally come through?
Angela & Tony
Tony’s weakness for drugs and prostitutes took a wrecking ball to their wedding dream and turned their newly married life into a nightmare, just 48 hours in. Tony tries everything to win his bride back, but Angela may have already moved on to another con who she has been involved with for years – even while saying “I do” to Tony. Meanwhile, her lovelorn best friend Tommy confronts Tony, but will that keep Tony out of the picture for good?
Lacey, John & Shane
After Shane revealed his secret about cheating to Lacey, she decided to kick him to curb and get back with John. Shane expressed there would be ‘no coming back from this.’ Now, after a couple of months of not seeing or speaking to one another, Lacey has news for Shane.
Watch “Life After Lockup” Fridays at 9/8c on WE tv.
