Radio Host Fired After Basically Calling Reporter Maria Taylor’s Outfit Porn Attire / See Photo

*Chicago radio station 670 The Score fired on-air host Dan McNeil after he criticized the outfit of ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor.

News of Taylor’s, 33, debut on Monday Night Football was making the rounds on social media when McNeil posted a screenshot of her and referenced the adult film industry: “NFL sideline reporter or host for the AVN annual awards presentation?,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet (pictured below).

Taylor responded directly to McNeil’s comment, writing “Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me…please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I’ll be hosting tomorrow night,” she tweeted.

Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me…please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I’ll be hosting tomorrow night. Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in! @670TheScore @DannyMac670 https://t.co/bN0H582isU — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) September 15, 2020

Adding, “Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in!”

Entercom, the parent company of the radio station, issued a statement on Tuesday announcing McNeil’s departure, calling his tweet “degrading and humiliating.” The company also apologized to “all who were offended by Dan’s words, especially Maria.”

McNeil was out of a job less than 24 hours after the tweet.

“For each one of us our words have power,” Rachel Williamson, regional president for Entercom, told Deadspin in a statement.

“For our brands and on-air personalities that is amplified and brings increased responsibility how we choose to use our voices. (Monday) night’s tweet, and its degrading and humiliating tone to a fellow female broadcaster, was unacceptable.

“We have the best teams in Chicago, and we must continue to hold ourselves to high expectations to continue to be leaders in our organization, our industry and our community. We apologize to all who were offended by Dan’s words, especially Maria.”