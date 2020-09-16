Blind Items
Blind Item: ‘So Much for Being Financially Independent’
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Not only did dad have to have to kick in money for the new home on the coast, apparently grandma also had to kick in money. So much for being financially independent. Oh, and there were promises made they would pay back dad and grandma. Ha. The alliterate one is going to hoard it for the inevitable divorce
Can you name the couple, dad and grandma?
BLIND ITEM: Rapper is ‘Pleading Ignorance’
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The former A+ list rapper is pleading ignorance/surprise at the revelation that all the employees he listed on his PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) application don’t actually exist.
Can you name the rapper?
BLIND ITEM: Family Doesn’t Believe Offical Cause of Death
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The family of this recently deceased actress have hired their own investigator because they are not convinced it was an accident. There are just too many things not making sense about the B lister’s death.
Can you name the actress?
BLIND ITEM: Cloning Humans
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This foreign born permanent A list mostly movie actor was in the news in the past week or two and not in a good way. Now comes news that along with several moguls and government officials, the actor was part of a consortium that has been cloning humans for about five years. They have a handful of five year old children and another two dozen ranging in ages from newborn to four years old. They were in the early stages of selling some of the kids when the government stepped in. Not because the government cared about the sale/trafficking but they don’t want to deal with people knowing the cloning of humans was being done/sanctioned by the government
Can you name the actor?
