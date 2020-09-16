crime
Adam Dowdell, Missing Ala. College Student Found Dead a Week After Going Missing
*Nearly a week after an Alabama State University student went missing on campus, police discovered his body Monday afternoon.
Adam Dowdell was last seen Tuesday night (Sept. 8) leaving his dormitory to get money from an ATM, according to Al.com. His family and friends became worried when he never returned and they couldn’t reach him on his cellphone.
On Saturday evening, ASU spokesman Ken Mullinax released the following statement:
“The Alabama State University Police Department received notification on Wednesday of a male student who was possibly missing. The student is from the Alabaster, Alabama, area and has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon,” the statement said. “ASUPD has opened an active, ongoing investigation with help from Central Alabama Crime Stoppers and assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies.”
An Alabama State University sophomore Adam "Belle" Dowdell left his dorm last Tuesday to go to the ATM—and hasn't been seen or heard from since
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 14, 2020
Dowdell’s mother, Toya Cohill, said it’s not like her son to disappear.
“He always talks to all of us,” she said after he was confirmed missing. “From my mama to my daughter to my son, somebody’s going to talk to him every day.”
Few details have been released about the killing, and no suspect has been arrested, TV station WVTM reports.
The public is being encouraged to call with tips or information to the ASU Police Department at 334-229-4400 or CrimeStoppers at 215-7867. Tips can also be submitted through the P3-tips app, per MSN.
crime
Woman Cuts Off Hand in $1M Insurance Scam, Sentenced to Prison
*A woman from Ljubljana, Slovenia, has been jailed for two years after she deliberately sliced her hand off with a circular saw as part of a wild insurance scam.
According to TMZ, Julija Adlesic, 22, from Ljubljana, Slovenia, cut off her hand with a circular saw and then filed a disability claim stating that the accident happened while she was cutting branches. She and her boyfriend reportedly had at least five insurance policies on the woman that totaled around $1.16 million.
A woman who cut off her own hand with a circular saw in the hope of getting a €1m (£925,000) insurance payout has been sentenced to two years in prison
— SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 11, 2020
During an investigation, it was discover that the couple made internet searches regarding artifical hands and how they work.
Now, Adlesic is facing two years in prison while her boyfriend has been sentenced to three years.
“We believe the sentences are fair and appropriate, and will serve their purpose,” said Judge Marjeta Dvornik.
During the trial, the woman claimed she not did deliberately chop off her hand .
“No one wants to be crippled. My youth has been destroyed. I lost my hand at the age of 20,” she said. “Only I know how it happened.”
crime
2 LA County Deputies Ambushed While Inside Vehicle in Compton – Video of Shooting Released
*(Via KTLA5) – After two deputies were shot and left in critical condition Saturday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance footage that appears to show the shooting in Compton.
Three hours after shots were fired, the search for the shooter was ongoing, officials said.
The deputies were working with the department’s Transit Services Bureau and sitting inside a patrol vehicle parked near the Blue Line Metro station in Compton when the shooter approached them, according to the department.
They were parked along 101 East Palmer St., across from the station, when the gunman came up “from behind” just before 7 p.m., Captain Kent Wegner said during a news conference later Saturday night. He said the deputies were facing southbound, and the shooter walked up from the north.
“He walked along the passenger side of the car,” Wegner said. “He acted as if he was going to walk past the car. And then he made a left turn directly toward the car, raised a pistol and fired several rounds inside of the vehicle, striking both of the sheriff’s deputies.”
Both deputies were left in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. They underwent surgery at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood within four hours of the shooting.
One of the deputies is a 31-year-old woman who is married and has a 6-year-old son, and the other deputy is a 24-year-old man, according to Sheriff Alex Villanueva. He said they were both graduates of Class 437. On its Facebook page, the department posted a video of that class’s graduation ceremony at East Los Angeles College on July 11, 2019.
“They just graduated, and in fact, I swore them into office just 14 months ago,” Villanueva said. “These are real people doing a tough job, and it just shows the dangers of the job — in the blink of an eye.”
Africa
Sexual Assault Rate Climbs during Nigeria Covid-19 Lockdowns and Police Are Helpless to Intervene
*Covid-19 isn’t the only plague hitting Nigeria. Sexual assaults are on the rise as lockdowns freeze men out of work and keep women and children trapped indoors.
Nigerian police reported a total of 717 rape cases between January and May, a dramatic increase over the same period in 2019 but a small fraction of what broader statistics suggest: In Nigeria 25% of girls and 10% of boys report experiencing sexual assault before age 18, according to a 2014 UNICEF study.
All 36 of the West African nation’s governors declared a state of emergency over the number of rapes and other sexual assaults. The brutal rape and murder of a 22-year-old university student, Uwavera Omozuwa, inside a Benin church in June also sparked street protests and the Twitter hashtag #WeAreTired.
“Before the Covid-19 pandemic, we used to receive about two to three cases of men raping underage girls, or men raping underaged boys, or rapes among adults on a weekly basis, but now we have that number on a daily basis,” said Hajia Rabi Salisu, founder of Arrida Relief Foundation of Nigeria (ARFON), based in Kaduna state.
She said physical distancing measures, office closures and movement restrictions during the global pandemic have made it even more difficult for social workers and police to respond to cases.
“Even if I receive an urgent call of a case, I cannot go there immediately, neither can I deploy my staff because nobody wanted to be close to people,” Rabi Salisu told Zenger News. “Especially those you don’t know, even with the face mask, there was also the challenge of no-movement policy, so all these made the fighting the cases weak and some offenders just fled.”
In the southesastern Anambra state alone, more than 80 cases of fathers allegedly raping their daughters were reported to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development between March and May of this year. Eleven men were arrested in June for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Jigawa state, in the northwestern part of the country.
One of the victims was 18-year-old Jennifa Ayuba, who said she was gang raped in March after visiting the home of a man she considered a friend. Several other men were also present.
‘‘He offered me a drink, but I declined,” said Ayuba. “At some point they forced me to take the drink, after taking the drink that was the last thing I knew… I can’t remember much but I know I was being raped, I think I passed out.” She woke up in the hospital several hours later and was told that she was raped by six different men. So far police have arrested three men in connection to the assault.
The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria also tracks cases of sexual violence. is also sounding the alarm about the sharp rise in assaults. “Cases of minors, gang rapes of minors is becoming common like we have never seen before,” said FIDA official Zainab Atobe.
The Nigerian legal system has faced criticism for making it difficult to convict suspected rapists, and for blaming female victims of sexual assault. The problem has only been exacerbated during the crisis, as courthouses have been shut down.
“Since the courts closed it became difficult for the prosecution to secure convictions and sentences, and it is only when we are successful in securing convictions that it will serve as deterrent to would-be perpetrators,” lawyer Barr Zainab told Zenger. Family members, religious and traditional leaders often pressure victims to drop legal action, she said.
“The sad thing about these sexual abuses against children is the perpetrators are normally fathers, family members and neighbors,” said Zainab. “The will to pursue legal actions normally dies … after family members and community leaders start wading in.”
Child Protection Network Nigeria spokesperson Diji Obadiah said the closure of brothels, too, has made rape more commonplace.
“When people who are in the habits of patronizing prostitutes and brothels can not have access to them due to the lockdown,” she said, “after a while they can’t control themselves, and they are now at home with the children [and] started having sex with the children.”
(Edited by Andrew Fleming and David Martosko.)
The post Sexual Assault Rate Climbs during Nigeria Covid-19 Lockdowns —and Police Are Helpless to Intervene appeared first on Zenger News.
