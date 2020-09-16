Adam Dowdell, Missing Ala. College Student Found Dead a Week After Going Missing

*Nearly a week after an Alabama State University student went missing on campus, police discovered his body Monday afternoon.

Adam Dowdell was last seen Tuesday night (Sept. 8) leaving his dormitory to get money from an ATM, according to Al.com. His family and friends became worried when he never returned and they couldn’t reach him on his cellphone.

On Saturday evening, ASU spokesman Ken Mullinax released the following statement:

“The Alabama State University Police Department received notification on Wednesday of a male student who was possibly missing. The student is from the Alabaster, Alabama, area and has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon,” the statement said. “ASUPD has opened an active, ongoing investigation with help from Central Alabama Crime Stoppers and assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies.”

An Alabama State University sophomore Adam “Belle” Dowdell left his dorm last Tuesday to go to the ATM—and hasn’t been seen or heard from since https://t.co/NJ53MZeJBC — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 14, 2020

Dowdell’s mother, Toya Cohill, said it’s not like her son to disappear.

“He always talks to all of us,” she said after he was confirmed missing. “From my mama to my daughter to my son, somebody’s going to talk to him every day.”

Few details have been released about the killing, and no suspect has been arrested, TV station WVTM reports.

The public is being encouraged to call with tips or information to the ASU Police Department at 334-229-4400 or CrimeStoppers at 215-7867. Tips can also be submitted through the P3-tips app, per MSN.

WATCH: