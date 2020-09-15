Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Naturi Naughton Talks Single Motherhood, 3LW and Her New Album
*Naturi Naughton opens up about motherhood, her parenthood journey, and upcoming album in a new interview with PEOPLE.
The “Power” star says her new music will highlight “some of the emotional struggles I have as being a single mother.”
Naughton and her ex, known only as Ben, welcomed daughter Zuri in July 2017. The former couple split shortly after the birth.
“I love being a mother,” Naughton says. “It’s hard work. It is a challenging balance.”
“I do try and make sure I separate the two,” Naughton says of being a mother and star of her own drama series. “When I come home after shooting a long day, it’s almost like taking off the luggage of that and then I go straight into Mommy.”
READ MORE: Naturi Naughton On What Fans Can Expect From Tasha St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ / WATCH
“I am just Mommy. I’m not Tasha. I’m not Naturi Naughton,” she continues. “I just get to be mommy and that actually is really liberating because that little girl just sees me as just perfection.”
“Literally no matter what I’m wearing or what my hair looks like when I wake up with her she’s just like, ‘Mommy, you look so pretty.’ I’m like, ‘Really? Mommy is a mess.’ But to her she sees nothing but beauty and that’s honestly amazing.”
“I’m like, ‘Oh, she’s getting it.’ But that sucks. I have to kind of curtail her playing with other kids or other people. I can’t just let her be free and that’s part of what being a child is. So, I do feel bad, but I also have to protect her,” Naughton adds.
View this post on Instagram
MOTHERHOOD at its finest❤️Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful Mommy who has taught me how to love, nurture, teach, cook for & raise my beautiful daughter! It takes a VILLAGE! I’ve been blessed to have had generations of great mothers in my life! I wouldn’t be who I am, without them ALL! Thank God for all the Mothers, Grandmothers, Great grandmothers, Aunts, and ALL the women who choose motherhood! #happymothersday #iLoveYouMommy ❤️❤️❤️
As a teen, Naughton was a member of 3LW alongside Adrienne Bailon Houghton and Kiely Williams. She tells PEOPLE that although things “didn’t work out,” she learned a lot from the experience. She also no longer speaks to Bailon or Williams.
“It was a tumultuous breakup. However, I do look back and remember, ‘Oh, I was on the TRL tour, opening up for Destiny’s Child,’ ” Naughton says.
“I think a lot of people that know me now, who even watch Power, don’t realize how long my journey has been. This has been since I was 15 and I’ve been in the business for 20 years. I look back at that experience of being in a girl group, although it had some learning experiences that were growing pains, it just showed me what it takes to make it in this industry,” she explains.
Naturi Naughton’s full interview appears in the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.
COUNTRY-ISH (On Netflix) | with Coffey and Criscilla Anderson – This Could be Interesting / WATCH
*Talk about a fish out of water concept … COUNTRY-ISH follows country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife Criscilla as they raise their children and navigate their opposite country vs. city perspectives of life and parenting.
They’ve amassed a large social following with videos reaching more than 50 million people who fall in love with their family. Perfectly relatable—and at the same time filled with one-of-a-kind humor and heart – each half house episode highlights their unique personalities as they navigate everyday life in a far-from-the-country locale – Los Angeles.
Check out the interesting trailer above and watch episodes beginning September 25 on Netflix.
Between their different upbringings, mixed race family, and Criscilla’s battle with cancer, this family’s story, strength, and faith is guaranteed to move you.
Chadwick Boseman Buried in SC + Sam Jackson & Chris Evans Mourn Loss of Friend
*Six days after his death from colon cancer at his home in Los Angeles, actor Chadwick Boseman was buried near his South Carolina hometown, according to the Associated Press.
The news service went onto report that Boseman, who starred in the title role in the acclaimed blockbuster film, “Black Panther,” was buried Sept. 3rd at the Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, according to the death certificate the AP was able to obtain.
Belton, if you are wondering, is about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson which held a public memorial for Boseman a day later.
Specifically, Boseman died at his home near Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Aug. 28, the certificate said.
The immediate cause was listed as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause of colon cancer, which his family said previously that he had been diagnosed with four years earlier.
Boseman had surgery to remove the colon cancer in 2016 after his diagnosis, and in March of this year had laparoscopic surgery to remove cancer that had metastasized, the record showed.
The document lists Boseman’s profession as “artist,” and his industry as entertainment.
Very few outside of his family knew that Boseman, who played “Black Panther” in four Marvel movies and also starred in the Jackie Robinson biopic “42,” had been battling colon cancer when he died at age 43.
WE’RE FLASHING BACK! Monica Punched Brandy in the Face Over a ‘Misunderstanding’ 22 Years Ago Today [EUR Video Throwback]
In related news, Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Evans are both grieving the loss of their friend Chadwick Boseman.
“It was sudden to all of us,” Jackson, 71, said on the “Tamron Hall Show” on Tuesday.
“It’s gut-wrenching to lose someone with such an important part of the culture in terms of what he became to the world in terms of ‘Black Panther,’” Jackson added. “We all hope when we work that people remember things that we do, but he imprinted on society in such a way especially in black culture by giving a hero they could aspire to.”
Evans, who also appeared on Hall’s eponymous talk show, added that Boseman’s untimely death was “tough” for everybody.
“I think that it kind of highlights the power he has. As Sam said, his cultural impact is immeasurable, not just as an artist but as a man,” Evans, 39, added.
“It’s heartbreaking. It’s tough to process but his impact, his legacy is solidified forever.”
Monica Punched Brandy in the Face Over a ‘Misunderstanding’ 22 Years Ago Today [EUR Video Throwback]
*Well how timely is this? Brandy and Monica, who two weeks ago teamed for a Verzuz that appeared to be beef free, took the stage together at the MTV Video Music Awards 22 years ago today (Sept. 15) to perform their hit duet in the midst of a contentious relationship that got physical just moments before the performance.
There was no Twitter back then, but AOL chatrooms were all abuzz over rumors that the teen singers would be performing their hit single “The Boy Is Mine” while in the midst of a serious beef. It got so bad that Monica famously put her hands on Brandy backstage minutes before the performance.
Below, Austin tells VLAD-TV that he actually witnessed the punch.
MORE NEWS: Naturi Naughton Talks Single Motherhood, 3LW and Her New Album
Although Austin says that Monica generally thought Brandy was bougie, and Brandy felt Monica was “ghetto,” their beef can be traced back to one particular incident that during the filming of “The Boy is Mine” video that seemed to cement the rift.
Brandy apparently put her finger in Monica’s face while trying to act out the lyrics, “Not yours, but mine,” which both say in a back and forth manner. Monica told Vibe magazine: “Brandy was ad-libbing about the situation and, at one point, she put her hand to my face – playing. And it upset me. That’s the kind of stuff that becomes personal with me. Not because it was Brandy. That goes for anybody.”
Austin told VLAD-TV in the clip above that the two young ladies were already not speaking during production of the video. Brandy’s hand to the face appeared to be the point of no return for their relationship at the time. That moment was left on the cutting room floor and the final version instead involved the two leaning back and forth in each other’s face. Watch below, at the 3:42 mark.
After wrapping the video, Brandy and Monica went their separate ways and didn’t see each other again until September 15, 1998, when the two performed the song at the MTV Video Music Awards despite their torrid beef and Monica having socked Brandy in the face moments before they hit the stage. Watch below:
Brandy & Monica – “The Boy Is Mine” Live – MTV Video Music Awards (1998)
Fast forward to their Verzuz battle last Aug 31. Both ladies said their beef had been squashed in the years since the MTV performance. But a “joke” from Brandy during Verzuz threatened to blow up the peace treaty. Monica was introducing “So Gone,” saying there was a time when she was “kicking in doors and smacking chicks.”
“I was one of the ones.” Brandy said under her breath. Monica heard it and backtracked to check her after, appearing peeved that Brandy was even bringing it up. The “Moesha” star quickly tried to abort, saying, “It was a joke. You should’ve laughed, played it…”
“It wasn’t funny,” Monica said.
“It was!”
“People think I’m abusive. That’s not what happened.”
“You’re not abusive,” Brandy said, dragging the words out half-throated.
“That sounded like I was abusive.”
“But you the one said you kicked in the door…”
“I didn’t say you!”
“Well no, you didn’t kick in my doe!”
“Right! So why would you say you was one of the ones?”
“I’m sorry, I shouldn’t have said that,” Brandy replied. That’s probably gonna go viral. I’m so sorry, y’all. I didn’t mean no shade by that. I was trying to make a joke. You know I try to work on my comedy.”
“It was a misunderstanding,” Monica said of the punch, before moving on to finally introduce “So Gone.”
Watch the whole exchange below beginning at the 33:25 mark, then watch their introduction and playing of “The Boy Is Mine” at the 2:53:00 mark.
Brandy Verzuz Monica
