My Alternative Lifestyle: A Love Letter to My Granddaughter
*In honor of National Grandparent’s Day, celebrated on the Sunday following Labor Day, this is my affirmation of hopes, dreams, and unconditional love for my granddaughter.
My Dearest Keegan,
You are the manifestation of a thousand dreams. I am in awe that you are finally here. Oftentimes, I would stare out the window and daydream of you. I wondered who you would look and act like. Whose personality would you have? Your mother’s or your father’s? You were a part of my dreams that society said would never exist.
At a time when it was not acceptable, I was a little girl determined to love whom I wanted to love, no matter the cost. I lost friends and family and yet I never wavered in who I knew God created me to be. Your great grandmother used to say, “God watches over children and fools.”
Thanks to God’s Grace and Mercy, I survived traumas that no child should ever have to endure. I pray that you never experience the pain and suffering I had to bear to become the woman I am today. My hope is by the time you are old enough to understand these words, the world will have become a better and kinder place.
You came into this world at one of the darkest times of my life. My heart was broken but I refused to allow my spirit to be broken. I prayed for God to send me a sign that He was preparing me for something magnificent. My grandmother used to say, “When there is a death, there is a birth.” Although I did not experience the physical death of a loved one, I experienced the death of what I thought was a love supreme. And then there was you.
I recall the hushed voices of the doctor and nurses in the delivery room when you were born. You came into this world with your eyes wide open. The doctor said you were one of the most alert babies he had ever delivered. In time, your radiant spirit shined through. You were such a happy baby. Your smile … your mere existence made everything better. Life seems so much brighter with you in it. You’ve made me a better, kinder, more forgiving person. Born on the same day as your paternal great grandmother and the same month as your paternal grandfather and my mother, I know you will have a heart of gold.
I love your big brother, Carter, just as much as I love you. And yet, I need to let you know what my hopes and dreams are for you as a female child who will become a woman. This world is a very different place for women. We are expected to carry the weight of the world upon our shoulders and in our wombs. You – like me, my mother, your mother and her mother – stand on the shoulders of the women who came before us. Your mommy, daddy and I will ensure that you are proud of both your African American and your Italian heritage. We will teach you to know your worth even when you are judged based on the color of your skin.
I hope life treats you well. I pray for your strength and guidance as you pursue your dreams. I hope you never dim your light for the comfort of others. I pray that you face your fears head on and watch how quickly they disappear. I pray you are kind to others who are less fortunate than you. You may need a helping hand one day.
Most importantly, I want you to know God. I want you to know that He created you as you are and you are enough. That you are smart enough to become whomever and whatever you choose. That you are courageous enough to love whomever you want to love. That you are strong enough to withstand any storm that comes your way. And when you feel you cannot weather the storm, I want you to know that you have a praying grandmother. I will pray with and for you as our ancestors cover you in their hopes and dreams.
I will love you unconditionally, as my grandmothers loved me.
Monika M. Pickett‘s latest release, Pretty Boy Blue-2nd Edition has become the number one best-seller on Amazon.com in the U.S. and Canada across multiple categories including lesbian romance and LGBTQ fiction.
The sequel, The Darkest Shade of Blue, is also available on Amazon.
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: Good White People / WATCH
*There’s been a lot talk this past week about what President Donald Trump knew about the Corona virus and when he knew it.
Recorded interviews as early as last February revealed Trump confessed in private that he realized the COVID-19 virus was more deadly than a seasonal flu. In his public statements Trump told the American people it was no worse than the seasonal flu. That was a lie.
In private Trump is recorded admitting the virus could be as dangerous to children as it had been to the elderly population. In public the president urged parents to send their children back to school without a clear plan to keep them or teachers safe from the virus.
In public Trump urged people to go back to work. He said masks should be optional even through in private he is recorded saying the virus can be passed through the air – not just by touch.
These recorded interviews told me what I already know about Donald Trump: He is a liar who will cheat his way to the top. And he will put your life in harm’s way if it will help hi m get re-election, because in his mind it’s all about him. So I didn’t learn anything new about Donald Trump by listening to those recorded interviews. Telling me he’s a liar is like telling me dogs bark, babies cry and cats meow.
But enough about Trump. Let’s talk about these so-called ‘good white people.’
These recorded interviews of Trump happened as early as February 2020. That’s seven months ago. Why did the journalist who recorded the interviews wait seven months to expose that a liar had lied again?!
That journalist is Pulitzer Prize winner Bob Woodward. He’s best known for his reporting during the Watergate break-in for The Washington Post. ‘Watergate’ was another political scandal about another lying president – Richard Nixon – who was found to have orchestrated a break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington’s Watergate Hotel. He resigned before he could be impeached. So Woodward knows the importance of holding politicians accountable to the people who elected them.
It turns out Woodward didn’t release information about Trump’s double-talk until now, because Woodward wanted to use it to sell his book scheduled for release within a week. Woodward, it turns out, is just as self-serving and greedy as Trump. At least 190,000 Americans are reported dead due to COVID-19 since those recordings were made seven months ago. Woodward thinks of himself as one of those good white people. In reality, he’s just as guilty as Trump for not telling Americans what he knew, when he knew it.
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton is another person who aided and abetted Trump’s behavior. Bolton was part of the game of musical chairs that is the Trump administration. He worked with the president about one year before leaving. Last fall when Congress requested that Bolton return to Capitol Hill to testify at impeachment hearings he refused. Not because he had nothing of interest to add to inquiries. Bolton saved what he knew for his now released book. In his book Bolton revealed Trump had asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win his re-election campaign.
Foreign interference in an American election is illegal. I know that and so does Bolton. Still, he preferred to save that bombshell to sell books instead of telling Congress. Bolton is one of those ‘good white people’ who professes to be better than Trump. In reality he’s just as greedy and self-serving as the president.
And what about that recent Atlantic Magazine article where anonymous sources claim Trump called military service people suckers and losers for giving their lives and allegiance for (what Trump considers to be) nothing in return.
Although Trump’s track record for lying and his tendency for public shaming would lead most rational people to believe the story, these ‘good white people’ should have the guts to stand behind their claims. These people are hypocrites, hiding information when it serves them; revealing information when it’s to their benefit. We see you, white people!
It’s so-called ‘good white people’ like these who – despite Trump’s history of self-proclaimed sexual assault, his stereotypical bigotry against Black and Brown people and his shady business dealings before he was elected – turned a blind eye and elected him president anyway. It was clear Trump wasn’t fit to lead a parade, let alone a nation. Yet millions of people voted for him anyway. Now that Trump has made a disaster of the American economy, upended every political protocol, gave both middle fingers to military service people and nearly 200,000 Americans are dead due to his lack of leadership during this COVID-19 pandemic, now these same ‘good white people’ want our help to vote him out of office.
No, thanks! This is some white people ish. You made the mess. You clean it up. And when somebody tells you who they are, believe them!
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with comments, questions or speaking inquiries. Friend her on Facebook/StefanieRivers. Follow her on Twitter @tcbstef and on [email protected]
JeffCars.com’s Review: 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited
Highlight: This year’s model includes a solar control fixed glass roof.
Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $37,070 (Base Model: $28,725)
Seating Capacity: 5
Standard Safety Features: airbags; side airbags; ABS; a radar activated cruise control system; a blindspot collision avoidance assist system; a rear cross traffic alert system; a forward collision alert system; a high beam assist system; tire pressure monitoring system; a traction control system; a stability control system; a tire repair kit; and a rearview camera
Standard Equipment (Blue): 16-inch wheels; a 6-speed automatic transmission; front-wheel drive; LED headlights; LED Daytime Running Lights; LED taillamps; a push button ignition starter; a keyless lock/unlock system; a hands free trunk; a manual operated tilt/telescopic steering wheel; dual power folding mirrors; a solar control glass a chrome tip single exhaust; cloth seats; manual control front seats; rear split folding seat with a center armrest; a push button gear control system; an automatic climate control system; steering wheel mounted paddle shifters; and an 8-inch infotainment screen
Standard Equipment (Limited): 17-inch wheels; full LED taillamps; side mirror LED turn signal indicators; dual power heated folding mirrors; heated body color side mirrors; a rear bumper with parking sensors; laminated front glass; solar glass roof panel; leather seats; power front seats; heated and ventilated front seats; a wireless device charging system; dual charging USB ports; front console mounted rear vents; a leather wrapped steering wheel; a heated steering wheel; a 10-inch infotainment screen; a 12-speaker Bose audio system; a heads up display (HUD); a highway driving assist system; a Hyundai digital key; an electronic automatic rearview mirror; a 360-degree camera; an electronic blindspot monitor; ambient lighting; and front and rear parking sensors.
Optional Features On Test Vehicle: None
Other Trim Levels:
SEL (hybrid)
non hybrid trims
Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: a 6-speaker AM/FM/HD with SiriusXM
Apple CarPlay/Android: Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes
USB Connectivity: Yes
Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles
Powertrain Warranty: 10 years or 100,000 miles
Hybrid System Warranty: 10 years or 100,000 miles
Hybrid Battery Warranty: Lifetime
Standard Engine/Horsepower: 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder/192-hp
Recommended Fuel: Regular
Standard Fuel Mileage: 45-city/51-hwy
What’s New: The eighth-generation Sonata has evolved from a vanilla looking ugly duckling to more like a swan, taking more styling cues from the sixth- generation breakout design, which was a game changer for both the midsize car market as well as the Korean brand.
To continue reading the review, click here.
About The Reviewer: Jeff Fortson is the host of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only syndicated multicultural automotive radio show on the airwaves. The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers. The engaging show, which goes beyond traditional car talk, can be heard on your mobile and stationary audio devices, clicking here.
Earl Ofari Hutchinson: Can Blacks and Black Republicans Really Reelect Trump?
*In yet another recent diatribe on Fox News, Trump added an odd twist to his never-ending assault on Black Lives Matter. This time he claimed that the group was bad for Blacks. Why? Because their name implied discrimination, and any hint of discrimination, would hurt Blacks. The explanation if it could be called such was loopy, tortured, and insulting. But there was method in picking on Black Lives Matter as a detriment to Blacks. It fit in with Trump’s snatch at any angle to sell the notion that he has Blacks interest at heart. There are some painful reasons why It’s not a bad ploy.
The reality is that thousands of Blacks did vote for Trump in 2016. Trump touched a perennial sore spot by playing hard on the complaint that poor, underserved Black neighborhoods are supposedly a mess with lousy public schools, high crime and violence, and chronic joblessness and poverty. He dumped the blame for that squarely on the Democrats who run and have run most of these cities for decades.
This fed the apathy that translated into a lot of Blacks staying home on Election Day in the three or four Heartland states and Florida. This assured Trump a razor thin edge over Hillary Clinton in those states. And that put him in the White House. One graphic has been looped repeatedly. It shows that if Blacks in Milwaukee, Detroit, and Philadelphia had gone to the polls that would have been more than enough to offset Trumps vote edge in the swing states. But they didn’t.
There was another reason. There are more than a few Blacks who proudly boast that they are Republicans. Trump props them up with his handful of carefully choreographed appearances with high-profile Black preachers, at name Black churches. This is just enough to take the hard and sharp edge for some Blacks off the almost-set-in-stone image of Trump as a guy with a white sheet under his suit.
LISTEN TO THIS: EUR Exclusive Clip from ‘Unjust & Unsolved’: Ronnie Long Freed After 44 Years for WRONGFUL Conviction
There is also a core of professional Black Republicans. In the last three presidential elections, the GOP put some money and political muscle behind the creation and support of Black GOP advocacy groups. They ran ads hammering the Democrats for their alleged indifference to and outright aid and abet of black suffering in the inner cities, and touting the GOP’s emphasis on small business, school choice, and family values as the best path to Black advancement. They are familiar faces on Fox News and other cable news outlets preaching the virtues of the GOP, Trump, and battering the Democrats, always on the issue of race.
They artfully dodge any question about why they are stone silent on Trump’s white nationalist court and the GOP’s gut of civil rights protections, and health, education, and job programs that benefit Blacks. However, that’s less important than the optics of Blacks actively pitching Trump while verbally mugging Biden for his opposition to Bussing and his tout of the Clinton Crime Bill. Their assault on Biden and the Democrats has some appeal to many Blacks. Though this will never trigger any kind of stampede to the GOP by even most of these conservative-leaning Blacks, it is just enough to take some of the sting out of the GOP’s naked history of racial abuse.
This gives Trump a small opening to pursue his dual strategy with Blacks and race. The obvious one is to use Black Lives Matter as the fall guy. He can harangue them as thugs, anarchist, terrorists, and, of course, anti-white. This political pyrotechnics is designed to stir fear among his base of less educated white male and female, blue collar, and rural voters. Many of whom are in panic and fear of hordes of these Black violent prone anarchists coming to their neighborhoods.
The more subtle part of his race strategy is to sell himself as the real friend of Blacks. His repeated shout that he’s done more for Blacks than any president since Lincoln is not simply Trump lunacy run amok. It is carefully designed as a talking point for Black Republicans to play up Trump’s few arguable commendable policy accomplishments such as increased funding for Historic Black Colleges, his backing of modest criminal reform and a few high profile pardons of Black prisoners, the pre COVID falling rates of Black unemployment and the benefit of charter schools for some Blacks. Polls have shown that younger Blacks are less enthusiastic about Biden than older Black voters. And that Blacks overall are less enthusiastic about the election so far than whites.
Trump will use the stick to hammer Black Lives Matter while using the carrot to tout his initiatives to benefit Blacks. He’ll have a loud, outspoken and media visible pack of Black Republicans to sell this pitch to Blacks. Trump and they have no illusion that most Black voters will break from Biden. However, the game plan is to peel just enough Blacks off in the key states to vote again for Trump while sowing more hostility and apathy among enough Black voters in those states toward the Democrats that they stay home on Election Day. That will only benefit Trump. This is the real danger for the Democrats–again.
Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. He is the author of the forthcoming Why the Electoral College Not You Elects Presidents (Amazon Kindle. He is a weekly co-host of the Al Sharpton Show on Radio One. He is the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.
