Meghan Markle Reportedly Pitching Netflix Doc about BLM founder Patrisse Cullors (Video)

UPdate!!

*We’ve got an update from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. They have just announced that the deputy who was seen on camera viciously beating a Black Lyft passenger (Roderick Walker) has been terminated, effective immediately.

“The Deputy who repeatedly struck Roderick Walker is being terminated from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office by order of Sheriff Victor Hill for excessive use of force,” is what the statement from Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says. That now fired deputy’s name was not released by the department.

Also, a WSB-TV (Atlanta) reporter also posted to Twitter a photo of Roderick Walker’s injuries from what appears to be from inside of a jail, where he’s behind plexiglass in a jail uniform … with a swollen eye.

Breaking!

Per Clayton County Sheriff’s Office:

”The Deputy who repeatedly struck Roderick Walker is being terminated from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office by order of Sheriff Victor Hill for excessive use of force.”@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/v9aDNfqCqg — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) September 13, 2020

Here is what we initially posted regarding this story …

*First, let us say the details of this situation are scant, but we do know from what we are seeing, that it’s not a good look for the cops, needless to say for the victim.

As you can see in the photo above and the videos below, once again, a young black man is seen being brutally beaten by sheriff’s deputies. One of which put a knee to his neck and punched him in the face.

MORE NEWS: Reggae Legend Frederick ‘Toots’ Hilbert (Toots & The Maytals) Dies AT 77

Here’s more via TMZ:

The man, his cousin and a third person were passengers in a Lyft that was pulled over in Clayton County, Georgia … they say it was pulled over because a tail light was out. They say Sheriff’s deputies asked for his license but he didn’t have one. That’s when they say a deputy asked to see the passengers’ licenses. They asked the officers why they had to show ID since they had done nothing wrong.

There was clearly a confrontation, because the video starts with the man on the ground with 2 deputies on top of him. At one point, you see a deputy punch the man repeatedly in the face, drawing blood.

You hear a woman — apparently the man’s cousin — screaming at the cops to stop punching, and the deputy responds, “He’s biting my hand.”

As the deputy continues to press the man’s head on the pavement he screams, “I’m gonna die!” and “I can’t breathe.” The young child watches as the man on the ground appears to have been rendered unconscious.

We do not know if the man was injured. It appears he was arrested.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office tells TMZ, “After being made aware of a video posted on social media involving a Deputy using physical force on a man, Sheriff Victor Hill ordered his entire Internal Affairs Unit to come in and begin an investigation that has been on going since 8pm. The Sheriff has ordered that the Deputy involved be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”