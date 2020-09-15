#BlackLivesMatter
Meghan Markle Reportedly Pitching Netflix Doc about BLM founder Patrisse Cullors (Video)
*Meghan Markle reportedly has a first project lined up as part of her and husband Prince Harry’s mega-deal with Netflix.
The Sun reports that she’s pitching a documentary about Patrisse Cullors, one of three Black women who founded the Black Lives Matter movement. Also, The Mirror quoted a source who said that Markle pitched the doc to Netflix because she’s been “blown away by the incredible work Patrisse has done” in spearheading the BLM movement.
As previously reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex inked a multi-year deal with the streaming giant that will see them produce documentaries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming under their unnamed production company.
Cullors, 36, was driven into action by the acquittal of George Zimmerman for fatally shooting Trayvon Martin in Florida. She, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi founded Black Lives Matter in 2013. Below, Cullors speaks about the ideological direction of BLM in a June 2020 interview, and explains the entire movement in a Jan. 2018 chat with Time.
Info Regarding the Breonna Taylor $12 Million Settlement with City of Louisville Released
UPdate …
We’ve got more info on the settlement that Breonna Taylor’s mother and attorney worked out with the city of Louisville. Basically, these are the bullet points (below).
- The city of Louisville has agreed to pay Breonna Taylor’s family $12 million in a settlement six months after she was shot dead by police
- The financial payment is the largest amount the city has ever paid in relation to a police misconduct lawsuit
- It will also include a series of police reforms, including that police commanders must approve all search warrants in advance
- Taylor was killed back in March when Louisville police burst into her apartment using a so-called ‘no-knock’ arrest warrant
- The settlement is in response to a wrongful death lawsuit that Taylor’s family filed against the city and its police department back in April
Here’s what we reported earlier …
*It certainly won’t bring her daughter back, but the city of Louisville will pay several million dollars to the mother of Breonna Taylor and install police reforms as part of a settlement of a lawsuit from Taylor’s family, according to published reports.
Sources told WAVE 3 News that the settlement includes a significant amount of money reaching into the millions of dollars and is “expected to be one of the largest settlements following an officer-involved shooting in Louisville police history.”
As we’ve previously reported, Taylor’s shooting by police serving a narcotics warrant at her home has sparked months of protests in Louisville and calls nationwide for the officers to be charged in her death. The state’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron, is investigating police actions in the March 13 shooting.
The lawsuit, filed in April by her mother, Tamika Palmer, alleged the police used flawed information when they obtained a “no-knock” warrant to enter the Black woman’s apartment in March. Taylor, 26, was shot several times and police found no drugs at her home.
IT WASN’T FAIR: Florida City Reverses 13-Year Ban on ‘Saggy Pants’ After Criticism That It Targeted Black Males
The suit accused three Louisville police officers of blindly firing into Taylor’s apartment the night of the March raid, striking Taylor several times. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was in the apartment with her and fired a single shot that struck an officer in the leg. Walker said he didn’t hear police announce themselves and said he thought he was guarding against an intruder.
The settlement will include reforms on how warrants are handled by police. The city of Louisville is expected to announce the details Tuesday afternoon.
The largest settlement previously paid in a misconduct case was $8.5 million in 2012, to a man who spent nine years in prison for a crime he did not commit, according to news reports.
Wear Their Names: Titans’ Derrick Henry Sports Suit with Names of Racial Injustice Victims
*Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry made a powerful statement against racial injustice just by stepping off the plane in Denver.
On Sunday, the star running back arrived in Colorado to play the Broncos in a suit that featured the names of victims whose lives were lost to police brutality and racial injustice. The suit was black with white text and included names such as Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Tamir Rice and Emmett Till.
Henry paired the statement suit with a white undershirt and black face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Later that evening, the Titans shared several photos of Henry’s outfit on their Twitter page, writing, “It takes all of us.”
On Monday, the Titans beat the Denver Broncos 16-14. During the game, several players from both the Titans and the Broncos took a knee during the singing of the national anthem, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.
Watch photos of Henry’s suit below:
Georgia Cop Who Beat This Man (Roderick Walker) Has Been FIRED!
UPdate!!
*We’ve got an update from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. They have just announced that the deputy who was seen on camera viciously beating a Black Lyft passenger (Roderick Walker) has been terminated, effective immediately.
“The Deputy who repeatedly struck Roderick Walker is being terminated from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office by order of Sheriff Victor Hill for excessive use of force,” is what the statement from Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says. That now fired deputy’s name was not released by the department.
Also, a WSB-TV (Atlanta) reporter also posted to Twitter a photo of Roderick Walker’s injuries from what appears to be from inside of a jail, where he’s behind plexiglass in a jail uniform … with a swollen eye.
Breaking!
Per Clayton County Sheriff’s Office:
”The Deputy who repeatedly struck Roderick Walker is being terminated from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office by order of Sheriff Victor Hill for excessive use of force.”@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/v9aDNfqCqg
— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) September 13, 2020
Here is what we initially posted regarding this story …
*First, let us say the details of this situation are scant, but we do know from what we are seeing, that it’s not a good look for the cops, needless to say for the victim.
As you can see in the photo above and the videos below, once again, a young black man is seen being brutally beaten by sheriff’s deputies. One of which put a knee to his neck and punched him in the face.
MORE NEWS: Reggae Legend Frederick ‘Toots’ Hilbert (Toots & The Maytals) Dies AT 77
View this post on Instagram
So this happened today to my cousin the was in lyft or wateva and the man tail light was out the police stopped them the man didn’t have his License my cousin and his girl was in the car they ask him for his he said y are yal asking me for mines I’m not driving they told him to get out the car and this what happened @fox5atlanta @wsbtv @worldstar
Here’s more via TMZ:
The man, his cousin and a third person were passengers in a Lyft that was pulled over in Clayton County, Georgia … they say it was pulled over because a tail light was out. They say Sheriff’s deputies asked for his license but he didn’t have one. That’s when they say a deputy asked to see the passengers’ licenses. They asked the officers why they had to show ID since they had done nothing wrong.
There was clearly a confrontation, because the video starts with the man on the ground with 2 deputies on top of him. At one point, you see a deputy punch the man repeatedly in the face, drawing blood.
View this post on Instagram
2 white cops assault an unarmed black man in front of his kids
You hear a woman — apparently the man’s cousin — screaming at the cops to stop punching, and the deputy responds, “He’s biting my hand.”
As the deputy continues to press the man’s head on the pavement he screams, “I’m gonna die!” and “I can’t breathe.” The young child watches as the man on the ground appears to have been rendered unconscious.
We do not know if the man was injured. It appears he was arrested.
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office tells TMZ, “After being made aware of a video posted on social media involving a Deputy using physical force on a man, Sheriff Victor Hill ordered his entire Internal Affairs Unit to come in and begin an investigation that has been on going since 8pm. The Sheriff has ordered that the Deputy involved be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”
