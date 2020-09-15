News
Gabrielle Union Has A Powerful Message For Young Girls – STEVE on Watch / LOOK
*A special new episode of STEVE on Watch featuring actress Gabrielle Union and her “Flawless” business partner Larry Sims is AVAILABLE NOW on Facebook Watch.
In the new episode, Gabrielle and Larry surprise young Kaylin – who went viral earlier this Summer for a video that celebrated her natural hair – for an inspiring message about the power of embracing your natural beauty.
- Episode Title: Kaylin Says Her Curls Are Poppin’ – and Gabrielle Union Agrees!
- Description: 10-Year-Old Kaylin lit up the internet after a video of her embracing her natural curls went viral. After Steve found out that Gabrielle Union and Larry Sims also saw the video, he knew they’d be the perfect pair to give Kaylin the surprise of a lifetime!
Highlights from the episode include:
- Gabrielle Union’s praise for Kaylin’s video and to her family:
- “It was so inspiring…we just wanted to celebrate you.” – Gabrielle Union
- “To your mom and your aunt…you are affirming her and in extension affirming so many of us who have struggled with Euro-centric beauty ideals for so long. Way too long.” – Gabrielle Union
- “That time is over. We are all embracing our natural selves and the beauty that exists as we are.” – Gabrielle Union
- Gabrielle Union’s direct, powerful message to Kaylin and all other young girls:
- “I want to say, and I want to be so clear, that you are so perfect exactly as you are.” – Gabrielle Union
- “You are worthy, you are valuable, and you are valued. And you are so worthy of protection and celebration and love exactly as you are.” – Gabrielle Union
- “Sometimes we don’t have people in our lives that affirm us, and affirm our Blackness, and affirm how we look and how we present in the world.” – Gabrielle Union
- “For girls who may not have that, I just want to be so clear and so direct when I say that you are loved, you are perfect, you are amazing, exactly as you exist.” – Gabrielle Union
*Surprise! There will NOT be a LA vs LA showdown to see who represents the West in the 2020 NBA Finals.
That’s because the Denver Nuggets made history by completing another stunning comeback as they reached the Western Conference finals after blitzing the Los Angeles Clippers in the final game of their NBA series.
The bottom line is Denver won Game 7 of the Western Conference semi-finals 104-89 on Tuesday to set up a blockbuster playoff showdown against top seeds the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Nuggets overpowered the shocked Clippers as they became the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit to win a series twice in the same postseason, having rallied past the Utah Jazz.
Trailing 56-54 at half-time, the Nuggets outscored Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers 50-33 in the second half in Orlando, Florida, where Denver will contest their first Conference final since losing to the Lakers in 2008-09.
Meanwhile, the Miami Heat dramatically prevailed 117-114 after overtime against the Boston Celtics in the opening game of their Eastern Conference final.
Jimmy Butler’s three-pointer put the Heat ahead with 12 seconds remaining and Heat team-mate Bam Adebayo made an incredible block on Jayson Tatum to deny the Celtics star a game-tying dunk at the death.
source: Yahoo Sports
COUNTRY-ISH (On Netflix) | with Coffey and Criscilla Anderson – This Could be Interesting / WATCH
*Talk about a fish out of water concept … COUNTRY-ISH follows country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife Criscilla as they raise their children and navigate their opposite country vs. city perspectives of life and parenting.
They’ve amassed a large social following with videos reaching more than 50 million people who fall in love with their family. Perfectly relatable—and at the same time filled with one-of-a-kind humor and heart – each half house episode highlights their unique personalities as they navigate everyday life in a far-from-the-country locale – Los Angeles.
Check out the interesting trailer above and watch episodes beginning September 25 on Netflix.
Between their different upbringings, mixed race family, and Criscilla’s battle with cancer, this family’s story, strength, and faith is guaranteed to move you.
Chadwick Boseman Buried in SC + Sam Jackson & Chris Evans Mourn Loss of Friend
*Six days after his death from colon cancer at his home in Los Angeles, actor Chadwick Boseman was buried near his South Carolina hometown, according to the Associated Press.
The news service went onto report that Boseman, who starred in the title role in the acclaimed blockbuster film, “Black Panther,” was buried Sept. 3rd at the Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, according to the death certificate the AP was able to obtain.
Belton, if you are wondering, is about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson which held a public memorial for Boseman a day later.
Specifically, Boseman died at his home near Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Aug. 28, the certificate said.
The immediate cause was listed as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause of colon cancer, which his family said previously that he had been diagnosed with four years earlier.
Boseman had surgery to remove the colon cancer in 2016 after his diagnosis, and in March of this year had laparoscopic surgery to remove cancer that had metastasized, the record showed.
The document lists Boseman’s profession as “artist,” and his industry as entertainment.
Very few outside of his family knew that Boseman, who played “Black Panther” in four Marvel movies and also starred in the Jackie Robinson biopic “42,” had been battling colon cancer when he died at age 43.
In related news, Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Evans are both grieving the loss of their friend Chadwick Boseman.
“It was sudden to all of us,” Jackson, 71, said on the “Tamron Hall Show” on Tuesday.
“It’s gut-wrenching to lose someone with such an important part of the culture in terms of what he became to the world in terms of ‘Black Panther,’” Jackson added. “We all hope when we work that people remember things that we do, but he imprinted on society in such a way especially in black culture by giving a hero they could aspire to.”
Evans, who also appeared on Hall’s eponymous talk show, added that Boseman’s untimely death was “tough” for everybody.
“I think that it kind of highlights the power he has. As Sam said, his cultural impact is immeasurable, not just as an artist but as a man,” Evans, 39, added.
“It’s heartbreaking. It’s tough to process but his impact, his legacy is solidified forever.”
