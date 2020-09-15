Sports
Clippers Lose in Game 7 to Nuggets Who Will Take on Lakers + Heat Top Celtics in Opener
*Surprise! There will NOT be a LA vs LA showdown to see who represents the West in the 2020 NBA Finals.
That’s because the Denver Nuggets made history by completing another stunning comeback as they reached the Western Conference finals after blitzing the Los Angeles Clippers in the final game of their NBA series.
The bottom line is Denver won Game 7 of the Western Conference semi-finals 104-89 on Tuesday to set up a blockbuster playoff showdown against top seeds the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Nuggets overpowered the shocked Clippers as they became the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit to win a series twice in the same postseason, having rallied past the Utah Jazz.
Trailing 56-54 at half-time, the Nuggets outscored Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers 50-33 in the second half in Orlando, Florida, where Denver will contest their first Conference final since losing to the Lakers in 2008-09.
Meanwhile, the Miami Heat dramatically prevailed 117-114 after overtime against the Boston Celtics in the opening game of their Eastern Conference final.
Jimmy Butler’s three-pointer put the Heat ahead with 12 seconds remaining and Heat team-mate Bam Adebayo made an incredible block on Jayson Tatum to deny the Celtics star a game-tying dunk at the death.
source: Yahoo Sports
Entertainment
Teyana Taylor Releases Powerful Protest Video for ‘Still’ from Her Latest Project: The Album
*Teyana Taylor drops powerful music video for “Still” from her highly anticipated third LP, THE ALBUM, which came out on JUNETEENTH via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings.
The video, produced by Teyana’s all-female led production company “The Aunties” and directed by Teyana under her pseudo title Spike Tey, highlights footage of important moments in America’s ongoing fight for social justice.
Stream THE ALBUM Here: https://TeyanaTaylor.lnk.to/TheAlbum
Tapped by Pitchfork as one of the “most anticipated albums of the summer,” THE ALBUM also features Teyana’s new graduation anthem “Made It,” pegged by NPR as a “a triumphant, isolation-proof anthem for the Class of 2020,” the Janet Jackson-approved viral sensation “Bare Wit Me”, the Kanye West-produced “We Got Love.”, and “How You Want It? (HYWI?)” featuring King Combs.
About Teyana Taylor:
Being a jack of trades has enabled Teyana Taylor to become a master of all. From her smoky melodic vocals to her dynamic dance moves, the R&B superstar entertainer dips in dives between her talents as singer, songwriter, producer, director, dancer/choreographer, actor, fitness guru, model, and mother. When it comes to describing herself, the Harlem native can only think of one word: Everything.
“I literally can do everything. I never look at anything as being impossible,” she explains. “I exhaust all options to make what happen when I need to make happen.” Her mantra made her an early favorite to artists like Pharrell, who she signed her first deal with, and later choreographed videos for artists like Beyoncé and Jay-Z. In 2014, Teyana’s love for the arts and R&B earned her the title of the first woman signed to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music imprint.
Between R&B’s identity crisis in the 2010s, Teyana dropped her debut album VII, with tracks like “Maybe” (featuring Yo Gotti and Pusha T) and the sultry “Just Different” shaping her musical persona. The critically acclaimed album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in 2014, cementing her position in today’s modern R&B field. “I fought for that raw, hood necessary R&B and now I feel like it’s better than ever,” she says.
After spicing up the R&B charts, Teyana was blessed with the arrival of her daughter Junie with husband and NBA star Iman Shumpert in 2015. “I do all of this for my baby. She’s who I do it for,” she says about Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., her main source of inspiration. “I always show her how to be a leader and a businesswoman. I want her to believe that she can be anything she wants to be and it not be a shocker that she’s a female doing it all.” Soon after, Teyana went on to star in the internet-breaking video for Kanye West’s “Fade,” and scored her first MTV Moonman for “Best Choreography” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.
But it wasn’t until the release of her second album project K.T.S.E.(released June 2018) that the world caught up with Teyana’s talents. With her all-female production company The Aunties, Teyana self-directed videos for “WTP,” the RIAA gold-selling single “Gonna Love Me,” (whose remix features Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah, Method Man and Raekwon), and recently, “Issues/Hold On.” Teyana has also directed videos for her peers like T.I. (“You”), Monica (“Commitment”), and Lil Duval (“Pull Up” featuring Ty Dolla $ign) with fans like Ms. Lauryn Hill and Elton John praising her boss moves.
Part of what makes Teyana stand out from the rest is her ability to move with precision and poise in everything she does. From the studio to the stage, every idea is a project with the singer front and center with a vision all her own. With her musical inspirations like Aaliyah, Teena Marie, Mint Condition and Janet Jackson speaking to her soul, Teyana is aware her mission is larger than life. “I’m working on me every day and I think that’s my purpose,” she says, comparing her life to a never-ending book. “I’m still going, still mastering and being a better me.”
source:
Kerry Smalls
The Chamber Group
[email protected]
Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: ‘The Solo Piano Group’ Series Highlights Pianist Glen Pearson
*“It’s a series of projects,” said producer Atron Gregory about the “Sunrise” single release from his “The Solo Piano Group” (TNT Recordings) project. “It’s a collection of musicians I know. It’s Neo-Classical…a new-age style of music.”
Gregory explained that normally African-American musicians and artists are not mentioned when referring to this style genre, but according to Atron we are present. His goal is to highlight black musicians that play Neo-Classical and introduce the genre to a new audience. Known for helping to pioneer Hip-Hop music as manager and producer via his TNT Recordings and Management company, Atron Gregory help launch the careers of some of the most notable Hip-Hop artists and groups of our time, such as Tupac Shakur and MC Smooth, and one of the Jazz world’s pioneers – Stanley Clark.
“It’s to commemorate all the African-American pianists,” he said about why his label decided to embrace the Neo-Classical genre. “I didn’t believe it, that there were no (Neo-Classical) labels…independent…as part of our culture.”
Neo-Classical is any style of music influenced by classical music (Mozart and Beethoven). It’s about doing more with less. It’s shorter than classical selections with an emphasis on complex rhythms. It uses an array of tones that are not necessarily in harmony on acoustic instruments that provide an electronic sound, such as with synthesizers. Atron is familiar with all types of music which has included Hip-Hop, Jazz, R&B and Gospel. So I guess you can say Neo-Classical is where Classical music and Jazz meets.
“The Solo Piano Group” album’s single releases are “Bedtime Lullaby” by pianist Derek McKinney on March 20, 2020; “Mellow Moods” by pianist Janice Maxine Reid on May 8th; “Sunrise” by pianist Glen Pearson on July 17th, and “Peace and Love” by pianist Michaela Overall on August 14th.
“I live in the Bay area. He (Glen Pearson) is my Bay area connection,” Atron said about Glen whose single was released at the time of my interview. “Bill Bell, head of music at the College of Alameda…spawn many entertainers and when it was time for him to retire, Glen decided he was tired of touring and took his place – he had a relationship with Professor Bell.”
Professor Bill Bell was known as The Jazz Professor and he helped mold many African-American musicians and artists into icons, such as Lou Rawls and The Supremes. Glen Pearson’s credits are just as impressive with a long history touring as pianist for the Count Basie Orchestra and scoring for the History Channel. He was the musical director of the Boys Choir of Harlem and pianist for Regina Belle, Melba Moore, Will Downing and Gerald Albright. His skills also landed him gigs on Broadway in shows that starred Gregory Hines, Arthur Miller and Patrick Stewart.
“My first introduction into music was as tour manager. Janice (Maxine Reid) was on the tour. She later became a teacher – Ledisi is one of her students. She teaches vocals and piano,” he pointed out. “‘The Solo Piano Group’ is me introducing our community to Neo-Classical new-age music. I want to introduce musicians to opportunities within that music genre, because it (the music) calms and sooths.”
Atron Gregory’s label TNT Recordings and Management was established in 1988. It played a major role in making the music of the Hip-Hop culture a well excepted genre and lifestyle; propelling artists to household-name status alongside Def Jam, Ruthless Records and Death Row Records. TNT Recordings and Management credits include the works of four-time Grammy nominated Tupac Shakur; 12-time Grammy nominated/three-time Grammy winner Jazz bass player Stanley Clark; two-time Grammy nominated Jazz pianist Rodney Franklin; American Music Award nominated N. W. A. (Niggaz With Attitudes) on Ruthless Records, noted as pioneers of Gangsta Rap which consisted of DJ Yella, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Eazy E and MC Ren; MTV Music Video Award and Grammy Award nominated Digital Underground which was formed by Shock G, Money B and Chop Master, and included – at one time or another – Kel Mitchell, Mack, Mystic, Saafir, DJ Fuze, and J Beats with Tupac acting as hype-man and background vocalist, and World Class Wreckin’ Cru, a group of aspiring DJs and MCs, formed by DJ Alonzo Williams (Eve After Dark night club owner) which also featured DJ Yella and Dr. Dre, with Michel’le as featured vocalists. TNT Management still handles Shock G of Digital Underground, Digital Underground, the catalog of Johnny “Guitar” Watson, and FGW Productions which provides content for Universal Pictures, Warner Bros, Paramount and Disney. All of these achievements are proof that Atron Gregory has the ability to make Neo-Classical an accepted genre by African-Americans and the African-American musicians of the genre household names in all communities starting with release of “The Solo Piano Group” project. www.TNT-Recordings.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times.
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Entertainment
Netflix Debuts Official Trailer for ‘Michelle Buteau: Welcome To Buteaupia’ / LOOK!
*Michelle Buteau, the scene stealing queen of Netflix, delivers the night out we all need right now in her uproariously funny new special Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia.
Letting loose with a goblet of frosé in hand, she delivers a dynamic hour of comedy that delves into parenthood, cultural differences, and the overlooked value of short men.
Her refreshingly honest approach reminds us to appreciate government workers named Otis and, most importantly, that character counts.
Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes produce for Push It Productions and Hurwitz also directs.
Get more info here: Netflix.com/michellebuteauwelcometobuteaupia
source: Netflix
