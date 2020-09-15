Info Regarding the Breonna Taylor $12 Million Settlement with City of Louisville Released

UPdate …

We’ve got more info on the settlement that Breonna Taylor’s mother and attorney worked out with the city of Louisville. Basically, these are the bullet points (below).

The city of Louisville has agreed to pay Breonna Taylor’s family $12 million in a settlement six months after she was shot dead by police

The financial payment is the largest amount the city has ever paid in relation to a police misconduct lawsuit

It will also include a series of police reforms, including that police commanders must approve all search warrants in advance

Taylor was killed back in March when Louisville police burst into her apartment using a so-called ‘no-knock’ arrest warrant

The settlement is in response to a wrongful death lawsuit that Taylor’s family filed against the city and its police department back in April

Here’s what we reported earlier …

*It certainly won’t bring her daughter back, but the city of Louisville will pay several million dollars to the mother of Breonna Taylor and install police reforms as part of a settlement of a lawsuit from Taylor’s family, according to published reports.

Sources told WAVE 3 News that the settlement includes a significant amount of money reaching into the millions of dollars and is “expected to be one of the largest settlements following an officer-involved shooting in Louisville police history.”

As we’ve previously reported, Taylor’s shooting by police serving a narcotics warrant at her home has sparked months of protests in Louisville and calls nationwide for the officers to be charged in her death. The state’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron, is investigating police actions in the March 13 shooting.

The lawsuit, filed in April by her mother, Tamika Palmer, alleged the police used flawed information when they obtained a “no-knock” warrant to enter the Black woman’s apartment in March. Taylor, 26, was shot several times and police found no drugs at her home.

IT WASN’T FAIR: Florida City Reverses 13-Year Ban on ‘Saggy Pants’ After Criticism That It Targeted Black Males

The suit accused three Louisville police officers of blindly firing into Taylor’s apartment the night of the March raid, striking Taylor several times. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was in the apartment with her and fired a single shot that struck an officer in the leg. Walker said he didn’t hear police announce themselves and said he thought he was guarding against an intruder.

The settlement will include reforms on how warrants are handled by police. The city of Louisville is expected to announce the details Tuesday afternoon.

The largest settlement previously paid in a misconduct case was $8.5 million in 2012, to a man who spent nine years in prison for a crime he did not commit, according to news reports.