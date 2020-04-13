Rihanna Says New Music is Coming After She’s Done ‘Trying to Save the World’ [VIDEO]

*Rihanna has warned fans that she is too busy “saving the world” so please stop asking when she’s going to drop her highly-anticipated ninth album.

During a recent Instagram Live session over the weekend, the loyal #RihannaNavy repeatedly asked the singer about the release of the album, which is reportedly being referred to as ‘R9′, to which RiRi noted that her focus is currently on providing relief to help those affected by COVID-19.

“If one of y’all motherf–kers ask me about the album one more time when I’m tryna save the world, unlike y’all president, ” said Rihanna, Daily Mail reports.

Check out the clip below.

“If one of y’all motherf*ckers ask me about the album one more time when I’m tryna save the world unlike y’all president… on sight!” — Rihanna on Instagram Live ?pic.twitter.com/pCOcu5X1qJ — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) April 11, 2020

Rihanna recently teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to provide relief to domestic violence victims during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re joining forces with Twitter/Square CEO @Jack today by co-funding $4.2 million grant to the @MayorsFundLA to address the current crisis for domestic violence victims in Los Angeles as a result of the COVID-19 Safer at Home Order. #startsmall #CLF,” Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation announced on Twitter on Thursday.

Dorsey also noted on Twitter that the donation will cover “10 weeks of shelter, meals, and counseling for individuals and their children in LA suffering from domestic violence as a result of the COVID-19 Safer at Home Order.”

According to a press release, the grant will provide housing and food for nearly 100 victims every seven days, “with an additional 90 victims every week thereafter for 10 weeks.”

Per the announcement:

The Los Angeles Housing Authority has determined that approximately 90 people per week (in addition to their children, in many cases) have been turned away from domestic violence shelters in Los Angeles since the Safer at Home Order was issued …

It is estimated that more than 10 million people experience domestic violence in the U.S. each year, and the number of homicides related to domestic violence has been on the rise since 2010. In L.A. County, as overall homicides have declined, the number of women slain has steadily risen.

Applicants will also receive access to counseling.

Rihanna previously donated $5 million to various organizations to provide coronavirus relief efforts, in addition to pledging another $1 million alongside Jay-Z to help those most affected in Los Angeles and New York.