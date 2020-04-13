Coronavirus
Rihanna Says New Music is Coming After She’s Done ‘Trying to Save the World’ [VIDEO]
*Rihanna has warned fans that she is too busy “saving the world” so please stop asking when she’s going to drop her highly-anticipated ninth album.
During a recent Instagram Live session over the weekend, the loyal #RihannaNavy repeatedly asked the singer about the release of the album, which is reportedly being referred to as ‘R9′, to which RiRi noted that her focus is currently on providing relief to help those affected by COVID-19.
“If one of y’all motherf–kers ask me about the album one more time when I’m tryna save the world, unlike y’all president, ” said Rihanna, Daily Mail reports.
Check out the clip below.
“If one of y’all motherf*ckers ask me about the album one more time when I’m tryna save the world unlike y’all president… on sight!”
— Rihanna on Instagram Live ?pic.twitter.com/pCOcu5X1qJ
— Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) April 11, 2020
Rihanna recently teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to provide relief to domestic violence victims during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re joining forces with Twitter/Square CEO @Jack today by co-funding $4.2 million grant to the @MayorsFundLA to address the current crisis for domestic violence victims in Los Angeles as a result of the COVID-19 Safer at Home Order. #startsmall #CLF,” Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation announced on Twitter on Thursday.
Dorsey also noted on Twitter that the donation will cover “10 weeks of shelter, meals, and counseling for individuals and their children in LA suffering from domestic violence as a result of the COVID-19 Safer at Home Order.”
According to a press release, the grant will provide housing and food for nearly 100 victims every seven days, “with an additional 90 victims every week thereafter for 10 weeks.”
Per the announcement:
The Los Angeles Housing Authority has determined that approximately 90 people per week (in addition to their children, in many cases) have been turned away from domestic violence shelters in Los Angeles since the Safer at Home Order was issued …
It is estimated that more than 10 million people experience domestic violence in the U.S. each year, and the number of homicides related to domestic violence has been on the rise since 2010. In L.A. County, as overall homicides have declined, the number of women slain has steadily risen.
Applicants will also receive access to counseling.
Rihanna previously donated $5 million to various organizations to provide coronavirus relief efforts, in addition to pledging another $1 million alongside Jay-Z to help those most affected in Los Angeles and New York.
Kamala Harris Campaign Suspends Travel After Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus
*There’s big news coming out of Senator Kamala Harris‘ camp this morning. The Democratic Vice presidential candidate will pause her campaign travel through Sunday after her communications director tested positive for coronavirus, the Biden campaign announced Thursday.
The campaign said that the vice presidential nominee, who tested negative for the virus on Wednesday, was “not in close contact” with the aide, Liz Allen, under CDC guidelines. However, Harris will still pause her travel “out of an abundance of caution and in line with [the] campaign’s commitment to the highest levels of precaution,” the campaign said.
Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said that Harris will return to the trail by Monday, Oct. 19 — but maintain “a robust and aggressive schedule of virtual campaign activities” until then.
Additionally, he campaign is also suspending travel for Doug Emhoff, Harris’ husband.
Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.
The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris’ communications director and a traveling staff member for her travel to Arizona tested positive after that Oct. 8 trip.
Harris and Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport. They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well. Biden and Harris have each had multiple negative tests since then.
Biden, meanwhile, is scheduled to attend an ABC News town hall airing live at 8pm Eastern.
VIDEO: How NJ’s Most Segregated County Fueled COVID: Racism & Coronavirus Made a ‘Vicious Circle’
*Housing segregation has made New Jersey ripe for the pandemic’s spread, according to a new six-part series in USA TODAY that examines how racism fuels COVID-19 deaths.
One of the stories focuses on NJ’s Essex County, home to some of the most segregated and impoverished communities in the U.S., where some residents jam together in cramped apartments, multi-generational homes and housing projects. Essex County was among the top 10 in the country for its death rate from the novel coronavirus during the first wave of the pandemic, and still hovers in the top 15 months later.
New Jersey leaders try to address the inequities that allowed COVID-19 to hit parts of Essex County harder than communities that have more whites. They point to decades of housing policies – some unspoken, some written – that banned white property owners from selling homes to Black buyers. Those practices also excluded Black residents from the midcentury homeownership and wealth-building boom, and they kept communities of color concentrated in often poor and neglected neighborhoods.
Below, a video from the story by USA TODAY writers Deborah Barfield Berry and Kameel Stanley.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Scarface Reveals He Has ‘Started the Process to Get a Kidney Transplant’
*Scarface has revealed that he’s begun the process to receive a kidney transplant.
The news comes nearly a week after the Geto Boys rapper took to Twitter to announce that he’s searching for a kidney donor.
The Houston native revealed in April that he suffered kidney failure during his battle with coronavirus.
“I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! It should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate,” he shared in his latest update on Twitter. “In the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly [thereafter] and we can discuss who’s a match.. again I appreciate that y’all.”
Scarface previously said he was looking for volunteers with B+ blood type, but he clarified that a specific blood type is not necessary.
“They will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor,” he explained, adding, “can’t thank y’all enough.”
I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! it should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate, in the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly there after and we can discuss who’s a match.. again I appreciate that y’all..
— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 9, 2020
Just found out blood type don’t matter if you are a donor they will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor, can’t thank y’all enough 🙏🏾
— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 9, 2020
The hip-hop icon told Fox5 DC that his kidneys never fully recovered after his COVID battle earlier this year.
“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” he said. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back … I’m still a little weak. I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive.”
Scarface also opened up about his COVID diagnosis during an interview with Willie D, noting that he had to be placed on dialysis, Complex reports.
“I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia—both lungs—and kidney failure in my house,” he said. “I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital [on April 20] … I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body.”
The rapper went on to say of COVID, “this is not fake.”
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
