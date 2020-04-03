Rihanna Says Racism in the UK Is Becoming ‘More and More of a Norm’

*For her British Vogue profile, Rihanna touches on racial injustices and why it’s important for her to use her platform to raise awareness about the plight about Black people around the world.

The singer and cosmetics mogul explained how seeing her Guyanese mother being subjected to discrimination while growing up in Barbados makes it hard for her to “turn a blind eye” to many injustices that are still happening today.

“The Guyanese are like the Mexicans of Barbados,” she explained to British Vogue. “So I identify – and that’s why I really relate and empathize with Mexican people, or Latino people, who are discriminated against in America. I know what it feels like to have the immigration come into your home in the middle of the night and drag people out.”

“Not my mother, my mother was legal,” she added, “but let’s just say I know what that fight looks like. I’ve witnessed it. I’ve been in it. I was probably, what, eight-years-old when I experienced that in the middle of the night. So I know how disheartening it is for a child – and if that was my parent that was getting dragged out of my house, I can guarantee you that my life would have been [in] shambles.”

The May 2020 issue of #BritishVogue was created prior to the pandemic which has subsequently brought the world almost to a halt. In any case, we couldn’t imagine a better cover star than @FentyOfficial empress, @Rihanna. Read the full interview now: https://t.co/OFE7pWs45N pic.twitter.com/Gtxf6O5CtW — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) March 30, 2020

“I think police brutality is probably extremely severe in America, but racism is alive everywhere. Everywhere,” she said.

“It’s hard to pretend it’s not happening. The things that I refuse to stay silent on, these are things that I genuinely believe in,” she added.

“It’s the same [in the United Kingdom]. It’s either blatant, which is becoming more and more of a norm, or it’s underlying, where people don’t even know they’re being obvious about it,” she said of London, the city she has home for the past few years. “You know, it’s just a subconscious layer that’s embedded from their entire core.”

Most days, however, the superstar goes unnoticed among the locals of the St.John’s Wood area, as RiRi says they are “too bougie” to notice her.

“I like it because they’re too bougie to give a s**t about me,” she smiled. “When I walk into those places, I am invisible. And nothing makes me feel better than being invisible

Read the rest of her British Vogue profile here.