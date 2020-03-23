Drake Tests Negative for Covid-19 – Rihanna Donates $5M to Coronavirus Relief

*Drake has reportedly tested negative for the coronavirus days after being spotted out and about with NBA star Kevin Durant, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

The former actor-turned singer, 33, took to Instagram with his father Dennis Graham to share his test results with concerned fans

“Yeah, I had to do a test, but it came back negative, though,” he revealed in video captured by TMZ. “That test is uncomfortable though, they put that Q-tip all the way up inside your thoughts and s–t.”

Check out his post below.

Drake said he took the test for Corona and it came back negative. pic.twitter.com/eoiM226Mgi — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) March 21, 2020

A total of four Nets players have tested positive for coronavirus, and the team said in a statement: “All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians.”

The statement also noted: “The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting. All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

In related news, Rihanna is donating $5 million to several organizations providing public support amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Through her Clara Lionel Foundation. the singer, 32, is supporting food banks in at-risk communities throughout the US and medical staffers by offering aid to buy protective equipment, develop vaccines and other critical supplies to fight the virus globally, TMZ reports.

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities — those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic,” CLF Executive Director Justine Lucas told the outlet.