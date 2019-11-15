Apple News
Myles Garrett Suspended for Rest of Season for Helmet Attack – No Criminal Investigation, Though – WATCH
*It’s the big story the sports world is talking about. If you missed it, last night (11-14-19), Cleveland Browns defensive player Myles Garrett went nuts and bashed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph on the head with his own helmet.
You’re probably thinking Garret was upset because the Browns lost, yad, yada, yada. Well, guess what? That’s the exact opposite of what happened. Cleveland won the game 21-7!
In any event, now that the dust has cleared, Garrett is suspended indefinitely and will not suit up in a Cleveland Browns uniform for the rest of the season.
He’s not alone. Maurkice Pouncey and Larry Ogunjobi were also suspended for their roles in the ugly brawl at the end of Thursday night’s Browns vs Steelers game.
Here’s the NFL’s statement ...
“The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns organizations have each been fined $250,000 and three players — Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi, and Pittsburgh’s Maurkice Pouncey — have been suspended without pay for their actions in Thursday night’s game.”
“Garrett has been suspended without pay indefinitely — at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason — and must meet with the Commissioner’s Office prior to a decision on his reinstatement. He was also fined an additional amount.”
“Garrett violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon.”
“Pouncey has been suspended without pay for three games and fined an additional amount for fighting, including punching and kicking an opponent.”
“Ogunjobi has been suspended without pay for one game and fined an additional amount for unnecessary roughness, specifically for shoving an opposing player to the ground during an altercation.”
“Additional discipline for other players will be forthcoming through the standard accountability process, including those players that left the bench to enter the fight area.”
“Under the collective bargaining agreement, the suspensions may be appealed within three business days. Appeals are heard and decided by either Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, the officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.”
ESPN’s “First Take” host Stephen A. Smith agreed with the NFL’s disciplinary action. “It’s unfortunate, Myles Garrett has to be suspended for the rest of the season… as a Black man, we’re going to be judged as a societal issue.”
If you missed it, her’s a recap[ of what happened: Garrett, a 23-year-old No. 1 overall NFL draft pick, tackled Rudolph, who no longer had the ball. Rudolph took exception to the late hit and began tussling with Garrett on the ground.
Garrett then ripped the 10-pound helmet off Rudolph’s head and hit him with it. Good lord, that had to hurt, bnot to mention, it could’ve resulted in a very serious injury to Rudolph.
“What we saw Thursday night was the closest thing to an on-field criminal act that there’s ever been in NFL history,” said Adam Schefter, the noted NFL analyst.
One Twitter user wrote, “The disrespect of hitting a QB with his own helmet. I’m flabbergasted. I don’t watch football like that, but that’s crazy.”
Another tweeted: “@PopeyesChicken, if you’re looking for a store manager, it looks like @MylesLGarrett will be free the rest of the year.”
And a third user tweeted: “Bye Myles Garrett!! You don’t deserve the privilege to play this game at any level. I’m disgusted!”
Don’t be surprised if you hear of Rudolph and his camp taking legal action against Garrett. We hear it’s being strongly considered.
Africa
Samuel L. Jackson to Star in Six-Part Series ENSLAVED About Transatlantic Slave Trade (Premieres Sept. 14)
*New York, NY – Premium network EPIX® announced today that six-part docuseries Enslaved will premiere September 14, 2020 at 10 P.M. ET/PT.
Led by icon and activist Samuel L. Jackson, Enslaved sheds new light on 400 years of human trafficking from Africa to the New World.
Based on a DNA test identifying his ancestral tribe, the series traces Jackson’s personal journey from the U.S. to Gabon for his induction into the Benga tribe, with rare and unprecedented access to secret ceremonies and local customs. Following its launch on EPIX, Enslaved will also premiere on CBC in Canada on Sunday, October 18 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT).
Using new diving technology – such as advanced 3D mapping and ground-penetrating radar – to locate and examine sunken slave ships on three continents, the series reveals an entirely new perspective on the history of the transatlantic slave trade. The series also tracks the efforts of Diving With a Purpose (DWP), a collaborating organization with The National Association of Black Scuba Divers (NABS), as they search for and locate six slave ships that sank drowning the enslaved humans aboard. Featuring the most dives ever made on sunken slave ships, Enslaved also chronicles the first positive identification of a “Freedom Ship,” an American schooner that ferried African American runaways to Canada.
Each episode follows three separate story lines: the quest for a sunken slave ship, a personal journey by Samuel L. Jackson and a historical investigation led by investigative journalists Simcha Jacobovici and Afua Hirsch.
Enslaved also celebrates stories of resistance, accomplishment and hope; the cultures left behind and the culture that we live in presently…a culture that, in many ways, was born in the bowels of those sunken slave ships.
Enslaved is a Canada/UK co-production between Toronto-based Associated Producers and London-based Cornelia Street Productions produced in association with CBC, Canada’s public broadcaster, and documentary Channel in Canada. Simcha Jacobovici serves as series director. Enslaved is executive produced by Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Eli Selden, Rob Lee, Simcha Jacobovici, Ric Esther Bienstock, Sarah Sapper and Yaron Niski, and produced by Ric Esther Bienstock, Sarah Sapper and Felix Golubev. Produced in association with Anonymous Content, along with UppiTV, Samuel and LaTanya Jackson’s television production company.
Fremantle holds global distribution rights (excluding US, Canada and Israel).
About Associated Producers
Founded in 2002, Associated Producers is one of the leading companies in the world of non-scripted documentaries and has garnered three US Emmys and over 100 international awards for its documentaries including a DuPont Award from Columbia University School of Journalism, two Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Overseas Press Club of America and two Donald Brittain Awards from the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.
When it comes to archaeology, Associated Producers won the Special Jury Prize of the Annual Archaeology Film Festival in Brussels. Associated Producers has also made two documentary specials, specifically involving underwater archaeology: “The Struma” (HBO/Channel 4), the underwater search for a ship of Jewish refugees that sunk during the Holocaust and “Atlantis Rising” (National Geographic Channel), a modern-day quest in pursuit of the legendary city, executive produced by James Cameron.
Associated Producers has produced content for every major broadcaster in the world including NBC, HBO, CNN, Discovery Channel, National Geographic, A&E, The History Channel, Science Channel, TLC, CBC, BBC, C4, PBS, ZDF, FR3, NHK, Vision Canada and many more.
About Cornelia Street Productions
Cornelia Street Productions was founded in 2018 and has offices in London and Dublin. We specialise in quality factual and drama programming with international appeal and our management team have extensive specialist experience in international co-production
Our popular factual team have just produced two series in Ireland. Burnt By The Sun, a two-part true crime documentary about fraud in the holiday housing market, achieved a 35% market share for its opening show. The observational vet series Cat Hospital is now being distributed worldwide with Fremantle, following a successful Irish run. We also have three films in funded development with Screen Ireland.
Sarah Sapper, MD, was Commercial Director of Blink Films for ten years, where she spearheaded international co-productions, including the BAFTA Award Winning Mummifying Alan for Channel 4 and National Geographic, We’ll Meet Again for PBS, Noah’s Ark for Channel 4, PBS, Nat Geo and France 5 and Monty Don’s Paradise Gardens for BBC and All3Media.
David Kerr, Creative Director, is a former Head of Sport at national UK network Channel 4 and Managing Director of Eurosport UK, a pay TV, digital and OTT service. He has exec produced several BAFTA and RTS Award Winning Series.
ABOUT ANONYMOUS CONTENT
Founded in 1999 by Steve Golin, Anonymous Content is a leading management and Film, TV and Commercial production company. As one of the largest and most successful management companies operating today, Anonymous Content’s clients have been recognized with Academy Awards®, Emmys®, Golden Globes®, Tony Awards®, Pulitzer Prizes® and many other prestigious awards. The company’s award-winning Film & TV division boasts many commercially successful and critically acclaimed works, including BABEL, WINTER’S BONE, BEING JOHN MALKOVICH, ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND, THE REVENANT and Best Picture Academy Award winning SPOTLIGHT. The company’s TV credits includes “True Detective” (HBO), “Mr. Robot” (USA Network), “Schitt’s Creek” (POP), “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix), “Homecoming” (Amazon), “Catch-22” (Hulu), “Briarpatch” (USA) and “Dickinson” (Apple). Current Anonymous Content films in production include STILLWATER, directed by Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin, THE MIDNIGHT SKY, directed by George Clooney and starring Clooney and Felicity Jones and SWAN SONG, written and directed by Ben Cleary and starring Mahershala Ali. On the television side, the company produced recently released series “Home Before Dark” (Apple), “Defending Jacob” (Apple), When the Streetlights Go On” (Quibi) and soon to be released “The Now” (Quibi). Through its Commercial work, Anonymous Content is also the driving creative force behind countless leading global brands including HP, Prada, Nike and Coke. For more information, visit www.anonymouscontent.com.
About Fremantle
Fremantle is one of the largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content in the world. From Got Talent to My Brilliant Friend, Family Feud to The Young Pope, Idols to American Gods, The Price is Right to Neighbours and The X Factor to Deutschland 83 – we are behind the world’s most-loved and most-watched shows.
We have an outstanding international network of production teams, companies and labels in over 30 countries – our Fremantle family includes UFA (Germany), Wildside (Italy), Abot Hameiri (Israel), Miso Film (Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Blue Circle (Netherlands), Original Productions (USA) and Easy Tiger (Australia) to name a few.
We produce in excess of 12,000 hours of original programming, roll out more than 70 formats and air 400 programmes a year worldwide. We also distribute over 20,000 hours of content in more than 200 territories.
As a world leader in digital and branded entertainment, we have more than 370 million subscribers across 1,500 social channels and over 100 billion views across all platforms – and are the creator of Facebook’s most viewed video of all time, The Sacred Riana.
For more information, visit www.fremantle.com, or follow us @FremantleHQ and visit our LinkedIn and Facebook pages.
ABOUT EPIX
EPIX®, an MGM company, is a premium television network delivering a broad line-up of quality original series and documentaries, the latest movie releases and classic film franchises – all available on TV, on demand, online and across devices. EPIX® has tripled the amount of original programming on the network and has become a destination for original premium content with series including Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker; Pennyworth, the origin story of Batman’s butler Alfred; Perpetual Grace, LTD, starring Sir Ben Kingsley; spy thriller Deep State; War of the Worlds, from Howard Overman and starring Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern; two-part music docuseries Laurel Canyon; docuseries Slow Burn based on the hit podcast, docuseries NFL: The Grind, from NFL Films and hosted by Rich Eisen and Belgravia, from Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame and the creative team from Downton Abbey; as well as upcoming premieres of drama Chapelwaite, based on the short story Jerusalem’s Lot by Stephen King and starring Academy Award winner Adrien Brody; six-part docuseries Helter Skelter: An American Myth, executive produced and directed by Lesley Chilcott; and epic fantasy drama series Britannia. Launched in October 2009, EPIX® is available nationwide through cable, telco, satellite and emerging digital distribution platforms as well as through its EPIX NOW app, providing more movies than any other network with thousands of titles available for streaming.
For more information about EPIX, go to www.EPIX.com. Follow EPIX on Twitter @EpixHd (http://www.twitter.com/EpixHD) and on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/EPIX), YouTube (http://youtube.com/EPIX), Instagram (http://instagram.com/EPIX) and Snapchat @EPIXTV.
source:
AlliedGlobalMarketing.com
Nona Hendryx to Host Global Virtual Event with Special Guest Appearance by Angela Davis
*Singer, songwriter, and activist Nona Hendryx in conjunction with Nubian Q.U.E.E.N.X., have partnered with the international feminist group JASS (Just Associates) to present a “Musical Meditation and Celebration of Radical Healing” on Friday, August 14, 2020. This global, multi-artist virtual online event is designed to share and affirm our connections and power in a time of uprising and crisis through music, dance, poetry, and guided meditations. Featuring female performing entities from around the world, including noted activist, academic, and author Angela Davis, this one-of-a-kind event will be live-streamed on the StreamYard platform beginning at 4:00 p.m. EST/1:00 p.m. PST/2:00 MT/7:00 p.m. UCT.
JASS was founded in 2003 by activists, organizers, popular educators, and scholars from five continents, including Lisa VeneKlasen, who recently stepped down as Executive Director, and Shereen Essof, the current Executive Director, who are connected by their commitment to grassroots feminist organizing and justice through shared political struggles from Central America to Zimbabwe, South Africa, and the Philippines.
Hendryx – a former member of Grammy Hall of Fame trio LaBelle – and VeneKlasen have long wanted to collaborate politically on an event spotlighting women’s often invisible role in the ongoing fight to address unfinished struggles of our liberation – violence, inequality, racism, discrimination, stigma, and more. Initially planning to partner to celebrate Women’s History Month in March, then Black Music Month in June, they postponed plans when the country was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as by the global outcry for racial and social justice. With numerous artists and organizations taking to online platforms for performances and fundraisers, Hendryx and VeneKlasen decided that August was a stronger opportunity for the two women-focused entities to address both the hopeful possibilities and trauma and pain of these times.
“By radical healing, we’re acknowledging the power of music to lift our spirits and connect us across all our differences,” says Hendryx. “We recognize that we can’t build and sustain strong movements for the long haul with broken people who bear the brunt of crises and violence. We need moments of shared joy and connections as much as information and strategy.” Adding that women’s role at the forefront of numerous movements has been powerful and consistent, she also notes, “some of the most amazing music ever created has been birthed from struggle.”
Shereen Essof, JASS Executive Director, adds, “In the face of crises and violence, feminist organizers believe that our collective healing is vital to building strong, agile movements for the future. Songs, music, dancing, and poetry are part of a long tradition of activism and communities organizing for justice globally. We are incredibly excited to co-create this moment of radical healing with these extraordinary artists.”
Hendryx will perform with New York-based collective Nubian Q.U.E.E.N.X. (Quantum, Unique, Evolving, Essence of Nubian Sistas), a musical meditation on the affirmation of healing traumas of the past and present while answering questions and exploring ways to move forward. First presented at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., in September 2019 with special guests Divinity Roxx, Be Steadwell, Liza Jessie Peterson, the group will be joined by Sophia Ramos for the August 14th performance. Q.U.E.E.N.X. is a multi-generational, multi-disciplinary blending of music, spoken word, hip-hop, funk, rock, and avant-garde. The group has been hailed for its unique performances that embrace a broad range of audiences, particularly the African American, Latinx, Indigenous Natives, and LGBTQI communities.
Also joining Nubian Q.U.E.E.N.X. for this special presentation in radical healing will be noted women artists from around the globe, including South African actress and poet Lebo Mashile; indigenous Guatemalan singer Sara Carruchich; Zimbabwean singer and Mbira player, Hope Masike; and Filipina theater actress and singer Monique Wilson.
For more information and reservations for this event, please go to https://nona-hendryx.squarespace.com/nubianqueenx and https://www.justassociates.org/
Evelyn Lozada Gets Emotional Recalling Ochocinco Abuse [VIDEO]
*Evelyn Lozada has responded to the recent comments her ex-husband, former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, made about his 2012 domestic violence case.
“I lost my temper for once in life for 3 seconds & it cost me a lifetimes worth of work,” he tweeted without mentioning the incident. “I got it all back plus some after getting a 2nd chance & NOTHING will ever get me out of that happy space again.”
As reported by thejasminebrand.com, Johnson was arrested and charged with domestic battery in 2012 following an altercation with Lozada. She filed for divorce days after.
He pleaded no contest and struck a plea deal and served a year-long probation sentence.
Johnson was also dropped by the Miami Dolphins after his arrest. He and Evelyn also filmed a VH1 realty show that never aired.
@EvelynLozada Thank u for sharing the TRUTH. I remember when I met up with you & Chad in SoBe for breakfast. The tone that Chad spoke to you made me so uncomfortable. I called you later that day asking if you were okay. Now I know you weren’t. Luv u my friend. Stay strong. ❤️??
— frederick johnson (@fjohnsonphoto) July 16, 2020
The “Basketball Wives” star released a tearful video Thursday in response to Johnson’s tweet.
She captioned the 5 minute clip: “I’m sorry to my kids, my family & friends, my fellow cast-members, their kids & family, the viewers & anyone else I hurt or affected with my actions. I hope & pray my message is received and that this video makes sense. I’m sorry for being so upset but this is HEAVY on my heart. #ILoveAllOfYou”.
In the video Lozada makes clear that Ochocinco was abusive on more than one occasion.
Hear/watch her tell it via the YouTube clip above.
Johnson’s spoke about his troubled past after social media users asked his advice on how to stay positive.
“What’s the secret? How do you stay so positive? Was it therapy? Not being funny…really asking for myself,” wrote one fan.
Evelyn and Chad were married for only 41 days before she filed for divorce after they had a violent brawl.
