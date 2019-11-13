Kodak Black: Rapper Sentenced to 46 Months in Prison on Weapons Charges

*Rapper Kodak Black has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison on federal weapons charges, after pleading guilty in August to two counts of making a false and fictitious written statement in order to “unlawfully acquire firearms.”

U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno sentenced Kodak Black, real name is Bill K. Kapri, to 46 months in prison, along with 3 years of supervised release, CBS News reports.

The 23-year-old rapper is accused of falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms. One of the weapons he allegedelly purchased was reportedly found at the scene of a shooting in Pompano Beach, according to prosecutors. Black has not been charged in relation to that shooting.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Trina Caught on Camera Popping Off on Walmart Shopper for Calling Her ‘N****r B*tch’ [VIDEO]

The hip-hop star faced a maximum of 10 years in prison, and prosecutors were hoping for a sentence of eight years because Black allegedly was involved in a jail fight that injured a corrections officer.

“I think it’s time for us to give some tough love in this case,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Brown. “I just don’t see how and when he’s taken these things seriously.”

The federal judge denied bond, saying Kodak Black was “danger to the community” based on his lengthy criminal record. The judge noted, however, that the artist has given money anonymously to charitable causes and could continue to do so behind bars.

Black’s lawyer Bradford Cohen told BBC News: “After the court was apprised of all the facts and circumstances of this case and the good charitable work that Bill has done over the years, the court rejected the government’s request of 96 months and sentenced Bill to 46 months.”

We previously reported… back in April, Black and three others in his entourage were popped by US Customs officials as they tried to enter Lewiston, N.Y., from Queenston, Ontario, via a border-crossing bridge over the Niagra River.

Authorities found a Glock 9mm handgun and marijuana in the rapper’s Cadillac Escalade and three more guns and marijuana were found with friends who were following him in a Porsche, according to TMZ.