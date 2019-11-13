John Legend Named People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ and Folks Ain’t Feeling It

*John Legend has been named PEOPLE’s sexiest man alive and women across social media are wondering… “How, Sway?”

Ladies… are ya’ll really checking for John Legend like that?

Sure, there’s no denying his talent as a musician…. but giving him the sexiest man alive title is a reach.

One Twitter user wrote in the comments on PEOPLE’s Twitter account, “Who votes for this? There were no other options?”

Another wrote, “I have never heard women coo over John Legend.”

A third added, “The number of women who think @johnlegend is the sexiest man alive equals the number of men who think @Rosie O’Donnell is the sexiest woman alive.”

And a fourth noted “Smh this is a joke. John Wannabe Legend is probably the least sexy man I’ve ever laid eyes on. His wife must’ve done all the voting.”

“Nothing but predictable. When you side with the sexual preditors of Hollywood, these are the perks,” said Twitter user Julie Berry under PEOPLE’s post of the issue.

Here’s what Legend had to say about his PEOPLE cover: “I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” he said (see post above). “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m also following Idris Elba, which is not fair and not nice to me!”

Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen shared multiple posts celebrating the announcement — while also defending him against critics.

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people‘s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Teigen also joked about her hubby being given the honor immediately after Elba — check out her Twitter posts above/below.

1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I’ll take it ? pic.twitter.com/Gw1la5Ebv4 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 13, 2019