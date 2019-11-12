Apple News
Lamar Odom Announces He and Girlfriend Sabrina Parr Are Engaged
*Lamar Odom has popped the question to his girlfriend, Sabrina Parr.
In an instagram post, the former NBA star shared the exciting news with his followers that he and Parr are engaged.
“Introducing my new fiancé,” Odom captioned the Instagram post on Monday night, alongside a snapshot of Parr showing off her massive diamond ring. “Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!”
The soon-to-be Mrs. Odom also shared the engagement news on IG.
“I SAID YES!!!!!,” she enthusiastically wrote on the ‘gram. She also showed off her oval-shaped ring with close-up images and a video.
“SO GLAD I COULD BE HERE WIT YOU,” Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes commented on Parr’s post. “LOVE BOTH OF YOU AND PRAYING OVER THIS UNION.”
OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Tokyo Toni Reveals She’s Bisexual and Looking for Love on Her New Dating Show [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!! @getuptoparr
A source spilled some of the details of the couple’s engagement with E! News.
“Lamar, Sabrina, Nene Leakes and her husband are currently celebrating the engagement at Prime 112 in Miami,” the insider shared. “The group enjoyed dinner and desert and a champagne toast is going to happen shortly.”
News of their engagement comes nearly three months after Lamar and Sabrina made their relationship public.
“The look on @getuptoparr face is how she makes me feel [every day],” Odom said of his lady-love on Instagram in October, alongside a picture of him kissing her. “Outside of my daughter, this is the most serious and committed relationship I’ve ever been in with a woman.”
Odom was previously married to Khloe Kardashian. The former couple married in 2009 but called it quits in 2013, when the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star filed for divorce.
View this post on Instagram
Apple News
Nona Hendryx to Host Global Virtual Event with Special Guest Appearance by Angela Davis
*Singer, songwriter, and activist Nona Hendryx in conjunction with Nubian Q.U.E.E.N.X., have partnered with the international feminist group JASS (Just Associates) to present a “Musical Meditation and Celebration of Radical Healing” on Friday, August 14, 2020. This global, multi-artist virtual online event is designed to share and affirm our connections and power in a time of uprising and crisis through music, dance, poetry, and guided meditations. Featuring female performing entities from around the world, including noted activist, academic, and author Angela Davis, this one-of-a-kind event will be live-streamed on the StreamYard platform beginning at 4:00 p.m. EST/1:00 p.m. PST/2:00 MT/7:00 p.m. UCT.
JASS was founded in 2003 by activists, organizers, popular educators, and scholars from five continents, including Lisa VeneKlasen, who recently stepped down as Executive Director, and Shereen Essof, the current Executive Director, who are connected by their commitment to grassroots feminist organizing and justice through shared political struggles from Central America to Zimbabwe, South Africa, and the Philippines.
Hendryx – a former member of Grammy Hall of Fame trio LaBelle – and VeneKlasen have long wanted to collaborate politically on an event spotlighting women’s often invisible role in the ongoing fight to address unfinished struggles of our liberation – violence, inequality, racism, discrimination, stigma, and more. Initially planning to partner to celebrate Women’s History Month in March, then Black Music Month in June, they postponed plans when the country was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as by the global outcry for racial and social justice. With numerous artists and organizations taking to online platforms for performances and fundraisers, Hendryx and VeneKlasen decided that August was a stronger opportunity for the two women-focused entities to address both the hopeful possibilities and trauma and pain of these times.
“By radical healing, we’re acknowledging the power of music to lift our spirits and connect us across all our differences,” says Hendryx. “We recognize that we can’t build and sustain strong movements for the long haul with broken people who bear the brunt of crises and violence. We need moments of shared joy and connections as much as information and strategy.” Adding that women’s role at the forefront of numerous movements has been powerful and consistent, she also notes, “some of the most amazing music ever created has been birthed from struggle.”
Shereen Essof, JASS Executive Director, adds, “In the face of crises and violence, feminist organizers believe that our collective healing is vital to building strong, agile movements for the future. Songs, music, dancing, and poetry are part of a long tradition of activism and communities organizing for justice globally. We are incredibly excited to co-create this moment of radical healing with these extraordinary artists.”
Hendryx will perform with New York-based collective Nubian Q.U.E.E.N.X. (Quantum, Unique, Evolving, Essence of Nubian Sistas), a musical meditation on the affirmation of healing traumas of the past and present while answering questions and exploring ways to move forward. First presented at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., in September 2019 with special guests Divinity Roxx, Be Steadwell, Liza Jessie Peterson, the group will be joined by Sophia Ramos for the August 14th performance. Q.U.E.E.N.X. is a multi-generational, multi-disciplinary blending of music, spoken word, hip-hop, funk, rock, and avant-garde. The group has been hailed for its unique performances that embrace a broad range of audiences, particularly the African American, Latinx, Indigenous Natives, and LGBTQI communities.
Also joining Nubian Q.U.E.E.N.X. for this special presentation in radical healing will be noted women artists from around the globe, including South African actress and poet Lebo Mashile; indigenous Guatemalan singer Sara Carruchich; Zimbabwean singer and Mbira player, Hope Masike; and Filipina theater actress and singer Monique Wilson.
For more information and reservations for this event, please go to https://nona-hendryx.squarespace.com/nubianqueenx and https://www.justassociates.org/
Apple News
Evelyn Lozada Gets Emotional Recalling Ochocinco Abuse [VIDEO]
*Evelyn Lozada has responded to the recent comments her ex-husband, former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, made about his 2012 domestic violence case.
“I lost my temper for once in life for 3 seconds & it cost me a lifetimes worth of work,” he tweeted without mentioning the incident. “I got it all back plus some after getting a 2nd chance & NOTHING will ever get me out of that happy space again.”
As reported by thejasminebrand.com, Johnson was arrested and charged with domestic battery in 2012 following an altercation with Lozada. She filed for divorce days after.
He pleaded no contest and struck a plea deal and served a year-long probation sentence.
Johnson was also dropped by the Miami Dolphins after his arrest. He and Evelyn also filmed a VH1 realty show that never aired.
OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Mary Trump Says ‘Of Course’ She Heard Uncle Donald Use the N-Word (Watch)
@EvelynLozada Thank u for sharing the TRUTH. I remember when I met up with you & Chad in SoBe for breakfast. The tone that Chad spoke to you made me so uncomfortable. I called you later that day asking if you were okay. Now I know you weren’t. Luv u my friend. Stay strong. ❤️??
— frederick johnson (@fjohnsonphoto) July 16, 2020
The “Basketball Wives” star released a tearful video Thursday in response to Johnson’s tweet.
She captioned the 5 minute clip: “I’m sorry to my kids, my family & friends, my fellow cast-members, their kids & family, the viewers & anyone else I hurt or affected with my actions. I hope & pray my message is received and that this video makes sense. I’m sorry for being so upset but this is HEAVY on my heart. #ILoveAllOfYou”.
In the video Lozada makes clear that Ochocinco was abusive on more than one occasion.
Hear/watch her tell it via the YouTube clip above.
Johnson’s spoke about his troubled past after social media users asked his advice on how to stay positive.
“What’s the secret? How do you stay so positive? Was it therapy? Not being funny…really asking for myself,” wrote one fan.
Evelyn and Chad were married for only 41 days before she filed for divorce after they had a violent brawl.
Apple News
Stephen A. Smith Says NBA Players Will ‘Struggle’ with Sexual Frustration in Orlando / WATCH
*As the NBA prepares for the conclusion of the season in Orlando, Florida, Stephen A. Smith thinks the biggest challenge players will face in the city is the lack of sex due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
“Do we really think that the ‘recreational activities’ that these guys are accustomed to are going to be compromised for three months?” said Smith on Tuesday’s edition of First Take, per 97 The Game.
The NBA recently shared a photo of courts for the Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic being set up inside the bubble at Disney World, offering a first look at team practice rooms being set up in hotels.
As noted by CBS News, ” as teams start traveling to Orlando next week, we should start getting more information about how everything in the bubble is going to look,” the outlet writes. Adding, “Teams will practice at staggered times in order to promote social distancing and keep everyone healthy. “
OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: NYC Delays Trump Tower Black Lives Matter Mural
Stephen A Smith on NBA players breaking the Disney Bubble because they’re going to be sexually frustrated and need to go out for “recreational activities”… pic.twitter.com/trgMrAUeAl
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 30, 2020
Smith added, “Forget three months. They’re gonna’ struggle with three weeks. Why you think they wanted Vegas?” asked Smith.
Hear him tell it via the Twitter video above.
Meanwhile, Jesse Pantuosco of 97 The Game writes, “the NBA has made its Orlando accommodations as player-friendly as possible with table tennis, on-site barbers, movie-viewing areas and other entertainment options. But even with all those amenities at their disposal, Smith predicts players will leave the premises to fulfill their sexual appetites.”
“They’re gonna’ violate the bubble. That’s what I’m telling you,” Smith insisted. “Somebody’s gotta’ say it.”
Meanwhile, when asked what he would like to see when the league restarts in Florida, Lakers player representative Danny Green told ESPN. “We got to continue to speak up, continue to figure out ways to affect change as a group,” said Green. “We’ll be competing against each other and focusing on winning, but we still need to focus on what’s the bigger picture.”
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip2 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider3 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip2 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd3 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter2 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]
- Today’s Video2 months ago
Watch Gas Station ‘Karen’ Get Smacked by Native American After Telling Her ‘Go Back to Your Country’